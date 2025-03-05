Royal AM players have not received their salaries for February, despite receiving all outstanding payments for previous months

The players have not been officially informed about the potential sale of the club, only learning through media reports

Due to financial issues, Royal AM has forfeited its place in the Nedbank Cup and has not played a single game this season

In a continuing saga of financial mismanagement, Royal AM Football Club has failed to pay its players for February 2025, further compounding the financial instability that has plagued the club in recent months.

February Salaries Missed

Despite players receiving all their outstanding salaries for previous months, the club failed to meet its obligation for February, which was due at the end of the month.

Tebogo Monyai, Vice President of the South African Football Players Union (SAFPU), spoke to Kick Off about the issue, confirming that the players have not been paid for February.

However, he mentioned that like any other organization, Royal AM has a seven-day grace period to settle the payment.

No Official Word on Club Sale

In addition to the unpaid salaries, Monyai addressed rumors surrounding the potential sale of the club.

According to Monyai, neither he nor the South African Football Players Union has been officially informed about any sale.

They have only been following media reports regarding the matter, with no clear direction on the future of the club.

This uncertainty adds to the frustration and anxiety felt by both players and staff.

Nedbank Cup Forfeited

The club's ongoing financial difficulties have affected its performance on the field as well.

Royal AM has not played a single game this season and has already forfeited its place in the Nedbank Cup due to these challenges.

This forfeiture is yet another sign of the club’s disarray, both financially and logistically.

Royal AM Silent on Financial Troubles

Despite the mounting issues, Royal AM was unavailable for comment regarding the latest financial challenges, further fueling concerns about the club’s future.

The silence from the club's management only deepens the uncertainty surrounding the beleaguered team.

In a continuing saga of financial mismanagement, Royal AM Football Club has failed to pay its players for February 2025.Image Credit/Darren Stewart.

Source: UGC

Looking Ahead: Royal AM's Uncertain Future

As Royal AM continues to battle its financial problems, the future of the club remains uncertain.

Without a resolution to these issues, the players' frustrations are likely to grow, and the club's reputation will continue to suffer.

The next few weeks could be crucial for the club, as they face mounting pressure from both players and the media to resolve the situation.

