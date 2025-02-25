Due to legal and financial challenges, including a tax dispute with SARS, the PSL has made the decision to expel Royal AM from the tournament

As a result of Royal AM's expulsion, Milford FC automatically progresses to the round of 16, where they will face Sekhukhune United

Royal AM's ongoing battle with SARS over a R40-million tax debt has placed the club under curatorship

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has officially released a statement confirming that Royal AM has been expelled from the Nedbank Cup, following ongoing legal and financial issues.

As a result, Milford FC has advanced past their round of 32 tie and will now face Sekhukhune United in the next round.

Shauwn Mkhize alongside her technical team during Royal AM's active days in the PSL, before the club faced financial struggles and eventual expulsion.Image Credit/IDISKI TIMES.

Source: Facebook

Legal Troubles Lead to Expulsion

Royal AM’s expulsion comes after a prolonged legal battle with the South African Revenue Service (SARS), which has affected the club's ability to play and meet scheduled fixtures.

The club had missed several Betway Premiership matches, leaving them seven games behind. The club was initially scheduled to play against Milford FC a month ago in the opening round of the tournament, but due to the legal situation, they were unable to honor the fixture.

The club is currently under SARS curatorship and faces the possibility of being sold or liquidated, with no assurances they could fulfill their commitments.

New Fixture for Milford and Sekhukhune

With Royal AM now removed from the competition, the PSL has arranged for a last-16 clash between Milford FC and Sekhukhune United this weekend at the Princess Magogo Stadium.

The winner of this match will advance to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarter-finals. The legal issues surrounding Royal AM have also affected their other scheduled league matches, including a clash against Sekhukhune, which has now been canceled.

The fixture between Milford and Sekhukhune is a key opportunity for both teams to progress in the tournament.

PSL expels Royal AM from the Nedbank Cup due to financial and administrative issues.Image Credit/IDISKI TIMES.

Source: Facebook

Ongoing Court Battle with SARS

The saga continues as Royal AM faces a court date set for 13 March 2025, where SARS will seek to recover a significant R40-million tax debt linked to the club’s president Shauwn Mkhize’s family trust.

This ongoing legal battle has led to the possibility of the club's sale or liquidation, further impacting their participation in PSL events. The situation is still developing, and the PSL will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds.

Here are the fan reactions from Facebook: Sitstaba

Next they must sort out the league fixture debacle involving the very same Royal AM. It's pretty obvious that this team will never kick any ball in the future.

Mthembeni:

Chiefs must take notes on how to beat Milford 👆"

Warren

6 points loading Orlando Pirates 💫"

Mjingo:

As an Orlando Pirates fan, please give us our 3 points."

Wawa:

Royal Andile Mpisane has been kicked out!! ✅"

Sibusiso:

Long overdue, the league was patient enough. At the end of the day, they are running a business with a deadline at some point 👏👏"

Ace Ace

No PSL team will get three points for free. All 15 teams must play each other for three points. No 'mahala' three points will be granted to any PSL team regarding Royal AM case. PSL 15 teams must compete until the end of the season. End of story! The team finishing 15th will be relegated automatically, and the team finishing 14th will play platinum play-offs.

Royal AM’s Financial Crisis

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) is set to auction Royal AM’s top-flight status for R15 million in an effort to recover approximately R40 million in tax debt linked to club president Shauwn Mkhize and her family trust.

Source: Briefly News