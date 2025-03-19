Former coach Khabo Zondo praised Royal AM's facilities, likening them to those of Kaizer Chiefs

Fans quickly reacted, accusing Zondo of betraying MaMkhize, with some criticizing the value of infrastructure if the club is facing financial issues

Some fans speculated that Zondo's comments might draw the attention of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to Royal AM’s assets

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Royal AM head coach, Khabo Zondo, has stirred controversy with his recent comments on the club’s struggles, particularly his praise for the club’s state-of-the-art facilities.

While Zondo expressed hope for Royal AM’s recovery, his remarks were perceived by many as a betrayal of club owner MaMkhize, especially considering her ongoing financial issues with the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Former Royal AM head coach, Khabo Zondo, has stirred controversy with his praise for the club’s state-of-the-art facilities.Image Credit/Royal AM.

Source: Facebook

Zondo’s Take on Royal AM’s Situation

In his comments, Zondo acknowledged the unique facilities at Royal AM, built on MaMkhize’s farm, calling them one of the few in South Africa alongside Kaizer Chiefs’ infrastructure.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

His words, intended to highlight the club’s potential, instead set off a storm of reactions, especially in light of the financial troubles that have plagued the club.

Betrayal or Honesty?

Many fans and commentators quickly pointed out that Zondo’s comments seemed ill-timed, considering MaMkhize’s ongoing battles with SARS.

Some accused him of exposing the club’s assets in a way that could worsen MaMkhize’s financial troubles.

Khosi Nation

Why bring up her farm and facilities now, when the club is being investigated? It’s like you’re giving them more ammo for SARS.

Lunga Xaba

Zondo’s talking like he’s doing her a favor, but it feels like he’s betraying MaMkhize. Why highlight these assets now?"

In his comments, Zondo acknowledged the unique facilities at Royal AM, built on MaMkhize’s farm, calling them one of the few in South Africa Image Credit/Royal AM.

Source: Twitter

Financial Troubles and SARS Concerns

Fans were quick to shift the focus back to the club’s financial woes, arguing that no amount of infrastructure would save the club if it was drowning in debt and dealing with SARS.

Some expressed concerns that Zondo’s praise for the facilities could inadvertently draw attention to them. Mduduzi Sibisi

Now you’ve made it worse for MaMkhize, Zondo. SARS is going to have more reasons to seize her assets." –

I Love My Son

You might be trying to help, but this looks like you’re exposing her weakness. No one needs to know about the farm right now.

Fans Dismiss the Discussion

Some fans dismissed the entire conversation, arguing that the club’s future was already sealed and debating its infrastructure or finances was futile.

IOU

That farm was there before Royal AM even existed. No point in making this an issue now.

99%

She can keep the farm, but the club is done.

Celtic's Potential Return to the PSL

Briefly News previously reported that talks are underway about the potential return of Bloemfontein Celtic to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie confirmed discussions are ongoing, with a consortium working to bring the beloved club, known as Siwelele, back to the top flight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News