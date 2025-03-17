Skosana, along with entrepreneur Joe Sibanyoni, submitted a R15 million bid but lost to a higher offer, reportedly around R25 million

The consortium aimed to move the club to KwaNdebele while retaining players and staff, but their bid was unsuccessful

The club’s new owner, yet to be announced, will inherit debts including a R15 million FIFA dispute with former player Samir Nurković and unpaid wages to Ricardo Nascimento

A consortium led by Member of Parliament and former football administrator David "Mazolman" Skosana has failed in its attempt to acquire Royal AM Football Club.

The club, owned by businesswoman and socialite Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, was auctioned by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to recover outstanding tax debts amounting to approximately R40 million.

The club, owned by businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, was auctioned by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to recover outstanding tax debts.

Plans to Relocate the Club to Mpumalanga

Skosana, alongside entrepreneur Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni, had submitted a R15 million bid for the struggling club.

Their vision included relocating Royal AM to KwaNdebele in Mpumalanga for the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

They also planned to retain the club’s players and staff while focusing on professionalism and sound corporate governance.

Financial Hurdles and Auction Details

The auction, which took place on March 14, 2025, required bidders to submit offers between 8:00 AM and 1:00 PM, along with a refundable deposit of R1 million.

The sale was structured as a "going concern," meaning the new owner would assume all of Royal AM’s existing financial obligations.

These included a FIFA-imposed transfer ban due to a R15 million debt owed to former player Samir Nurković, as well as R600,000 in unpaid wages to defender Ricardo Nascimento.

Who Won the Auction?

Despite Skosana and his team’s efforts, their R15 million bid was unsuccessful.

Reports suggest that the winning bid was around R25 million, though the identity of the new owner has not yet been revealed.

What’s Next for Skosana?

Following the failed bid, Skosana remains optimistic about future opportunities in South African football.

We will keep on looking.

Background of the Auction

The auction of Royal AM was organized by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to recover the club's outstanding tax debt of approximately R40 million.

This sale attracted significant interest, with several bidders hoping to take control of the struggling club.

The MK Party Member's Bid

David "Mazolman" Skosana, a member of the MK Party and former football administrator, led a consortium that offered R15 million.

Their plan included relocating the club and ensuring the players and staff remained part of the team.

However, their bid fell short of the winning amount, which reportedly exceeded R25 million.

Next Steps for Royal AM

The identity of the winning bidder remains under wraps, but the future of Royal AM now rests in the hands of the new owner.

As the team moves forward, questions surrounding the club’s finances and future plans remain unanswered.

