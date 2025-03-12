MK Party MP David 'Mazolman' Skosana Reportedly Bids to Acquire Royal AM
- The MK Party Member of Parliament has reportedly submitted a bid to acquire the financially struggling PSL club, Royal AM
- The club is facing severe financial difficulties, owing R40 million in unpaid taxes to SARS and having been placed under curatorship, with a FIFA transfer ban also in place
- SARS has put the club up for auction on March 14, 2025, with the winning bid expected to be announced on March 17, 2025
According to reports from the Sunday World, David "Mazolman" Skosana, a Member of Parliament representing the MK Party, has reportedly placed a bid to purchase the Premier Soccer League (PSL) club, Royal AM.
This move is said to come amid the club's ongoing financial struggles and its recent placement under curatorship by the South African Revenue Service (SARS).
Royal AM's Financial Struggles
Royal AM, owned by Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, has been facing severe financial difficulties.
The club is in arrears to SARS, owing around R40 million in unpaid taxes, which led to its assets being placed under curatorship.
Additionally, a FIFA-imposed transfer ban is preventing the club from signing new players until it resolves a R15 million debt owed to former player Samir Nurković.
These financial issues have also resulted in unpaid salaries for players and staff, with the club missing fixtures since December 29, 2024.
SARS Places Royal AM Under Auction
To recover the unpaid taxes, SARS’ appointed curator, Jaco Venter, has reportedly placed Royal AM up for auction as a going concern.
Interested buyers have been invited to submit bids between 8 AM and 1 PM on March 14, 2025, with a refundable R1 million deposit required for participation.
The winning bid will reportedly be announced on March 17, 2025.
David Skosana's Reported Bid
According to sources, David Skosana sees this as a unique opportunity to invest in South African football and possibly rescue Royal AM from financial collapse.
His involvement could potentially introduce political influence into the PSL, following a growing trend where influential figures from outside the sport take an interest in football management.
Challenges for Potential Buyers
Acquiring Royal AM comes with significant hurdles, as reportedly outlined: Massive Debt: The new owner will inherit the club’s financial obligations, including unpaid taxes and outstanding player salaries. Suspended Operations: The club has missed several PSL fixtures, and restoring its operational status will require strategic interventions. FIFA Transfer Ban: Royal AM is currently unable to sign new players until its outstanding debt is cleared.
David "Mazolman" Skosana’s reported bid could potentially signal a new era for Royal AM, but success will depend on his ability to navigate the club’s financial and legal challenges.
Royal AM's Financial Crisis: Liquidation Looms Without a Buyer
Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM is facing a dire financial crisis, with the possibility of liquidation looming if no buyer emerges.
The club is under the administration of curator Jacob Venter, who is tasked with managing the sale of its assets, including the stadium, training facilities, and player contracts.
