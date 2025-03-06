If no buyer emerges for Royal AM, the club could face liquidation, with its assets sold off to pay outstanding debts

Jacob Venter, the curator appointed to manage the club’s assets, is tasked with ensuring that any sale is fair and transparent

While the situation is dire, debt restructuring remains a potential solution, with a buyer negotiating with creditors

The financial instability surrounding Royal AM has left South African football in a state of uncertainty.

With the club under curatorship and its debts mounting, fans, industry insiders, and sports enthusiasts are wondering what will happen if no buyer emerges.

The club is under the administration of curator Jacob Venter, following a court order, with all assets—stadium, and training facilities—preserved for potential sale.Image Credit/IDISKI TIMES.

Source: Facebook

To gain clarity, Briefly News spoke to Thulani Nkosi, an experienced sports lawyer, to shed light on the legal intricacies involved.

Legal Insights on the Sale of Royal AM

Nkosi explained that the situation with Royal AM is legally complex.

The club is under the administration of curator Jacob Venter, following a court order, with all assets—stadium, training facilities, and player contracts—preserved for potential sale.

These assets are tied to a family trust, complicating matters further.

Royal AM is in a fragile financial and legal position. If no buyer comes forward, liquidation could be the outcome, and the assets would be auctioned to settle the club’s debts.

Nkosi said.

What Happens if No Buyer Comes Forward?

If no buyer emerges, the financial and legal ramifications are severe.

Liquidation is the most likely outcome. The club’s assets would be sold to pay off debts, including unpaid salaries toplayers and staff.

Nkosi explained.

Players and employees could also pursue legal action if their salaries remain unpaid, intensifying the financial crisis.

The Role of the Curator and Debt Liquidation

Jacob Venter, appointed as the curator bonis, plays a key role in managing the sale and liquidation process. Nkosi noted,

The curator must manage the sale of shares or assets while considering how to pay off creditors, including settling player contracts and other financial obligations.

Liquidating a football club is complicated, not only because of its physical assets but also due to player contracts and financial commitments.

The Impact on Players and Staff

Liquidation could leave players and staff vulnerable, despite the legal protections provided by their contracts.

If the club is liquidated, players might lose their contracts, and they may have little recourse other than to file claims through the liquidator,” Nkosi said, highlighting the potential hardships faced by employees.

Players and employees could also pursue legal action if their salaries remain unpaid, intensifying the financial crisis.Image Credit/Royal AM.

Source: Facebook

Can Royal AM Be Saved Through Debt Restructuring?

Nkosi remained cautiously optimistic about the possibility of debt restructuring.

There’s always a chance for recovery, but it requires careful negotiation with creditors.

He said.

A potential buyer might negotiate a reduction of debt or agree to an extended payment plan.

Challenges for Potential Buyers

The current bidding process for Royal AM has generated interest, but prospective buyers face considerable challenges.

Bidders must consider the club’s outstanding debts and the risk of additional claims after purchase.

Nkosi warned.

The Future of Royal AM and PSL Governance

As the fate of Royal AM remains uncertain, Nkosi is hopeful the situation will spark discussions on the governance of the PSL.

Key Developments in the Sale of Royal AM

Briefly News previously reported that the sale of Royal AM has sparked significant interest and debate.

Interested bidders must submit a refundable deposit of R1 million and confirm their intention to bid by 14 March, with the successful bidder notified by 17 March.

Source: Briefly News