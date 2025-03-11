Royal AM Football Club will be auctioned on Friday, March 14, 2025, as part of SARS's efforts to recover R40 million in unpaid taxes

The new owner will inherit the club's debts, including a R15 million debt to Samir Nurković and R600,000 in unpaid wages to Ricardo Nascimento

Royal AM has been inactive since December 2024, with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) suspending its fixtures due to financial turmoil

Royal AM Football Club, owned by businesswoman Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, is set to be auctioned on Friday, March 14, 2025, as the South African Revenue Service (SARS) seeks to recover approximately R40 million in unpaid taxes.

Royal AM Football Club, owned by businesswoman Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, is set to be auctioned on Friday, March 14, 2025.Image Credit/IDISKI TIMES.

Auction Details

The bidding process for the sale of Royal AM FC will be open from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM on March 14, 2025.

Interested parties are required to submit their offers via email to [email protected], using the subject line "Offer to Purchase – Royal AM FC."

Each bid must include a refundable deposit of R1 million, which should be paid into the trust account of the curator's legal representatives, VZLR Inc.

Offer documents must also include proof of financial capability and the necessary Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA) documentation.

The provisional announcement of the successful bidder is set for March 17, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

Financial Obligations for the Buyer

Purchasing Royal AM as a "going concern" means the new owner will assume all existing debts and liabilities.

Notably, the club owes R15 million to former player Samir Nurković, a debt that led to a FIFA-imposed transfer ban.

Additionally, there are outstanding wages totaling R600,000 owed to Brazilian defender Ricardo Nascimento.

Impact on Club Operations

Royal AM has been inactive since December 29, 2024, following a loss to TS Galaxy.

Subsequently, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) indefinitely suspended the club's fixtures due to its financial turmoil, resulting in the team missing nine league matches.

Cash N Sport Research Director, Nqobile Ndlovu, spoke to Newzroom Afrika about the Royal AM auction.

Ndlovu emphasized that the new owner must address debts and player concerns to stabilize the team.

Future Considerations

The new owner will face the immediate task of addressing the club's financial obligations to lift the transfer ban and stabilize operations.

Additionally, they must work with the PSL to reschedule missed fixtures and ensure the team meets its commitments for the remainder of the season.

The outcome of the auction will significantly influence the future trajectory of Royal AM in South African football.

Royal AM Football Club, owned by Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, is set to be auctioned on Friday, March 14, 2025.Image Credit/Shauwn Mkhize.

Royal AM Faces Financial Turmoil and Uncertainty Over Club Sale

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM Football Club is facing significant financial issues, with players not receiving their salaries for February 2025, despite being paid for previous months.

The club has also forfeited its place in the Nedbank Cup and has not played any games this season due to these financial struggles.

There has been no official communication about the potential sale of the club, with only media reports available.

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) has expressed concern over the lack of clarity regarding the club’s future, adding to the frustration of both players and staff.

