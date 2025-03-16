Former Kaizer Chiefs Star States What Thabo Cele Is Still Struggling With in PSL

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Reneilwe Letsholonyane has pointed out what Thabo Cele is struggling with since returning to the Premier Soccer League in the winter transfer window.

The South African international joined the Glamour Boys on a free transfer in January and has been one of the best players for Nasreddine Nabi's side since then.

There were calls for Hugo Broos to include him in his Bafana Bafana squad for South Africa's World Cup qualifiers, but he didn't make the cut.

Letsholonyane identifies Cele's only problem in PSL

Letsholonyane in an interview with FARPost opened up on the only problem Cele is still battling with since joining Kaizer Chiefs in January.

The former Amakhosi player claimed the Bafana Bafana midfielder has been playing well, but he's still struggling to meet up with the South African league intensity.

“We can’t overlook what Thabo Cele brings to Kaizer Chiefs. He’s an international player with a wealth of experience in Europe and has also represented Bafana Bafana,” Letsholonyane told FARPost.

“The talent is certainly there. Even in the few matches he’s played, you can tell he’s made a positive impact. He’s been composed with the ball, maintaining possession well and making thoughtful decisions without rushing.”

“His time in Europe and with the national team is clearly benefiting the team, providing a sense of stability. If there’s one area I think he still needs to work on, it’s his intensity during games. But that’s something that will take time.”

“I understand that at Chiefs, there’s not much room for patience, especially when results aren’t flowing, but once he adjusts to the required intensity of the PSL, he’ll become a key player for the team.”

Source: Briefly News