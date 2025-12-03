The South African Revenue Service (SARS) sold more of Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize's assets during an auction that ran from 25 to 27 November 2025

The highest bid was R31,500 for a 750ml bottle of Louis XIII De Rémy Martin , accompanied by a light-up display cabinet

An estimate of the millions SARS has gathered from the auctions was disclosed as the revenue collector seeks to recover unpaid taxes

SARS auctioned MaMkhize's alcohol. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

The total amount of money raised from the auctions of KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize’s personal belongings has been disclosed. This follows reports that some of the embattled entrepreneur’s premium alcohol fetched over R500,000 during the latest auction hosted by Bidder’s Choice Auctioneers, with items fetching as much as R31,500.

The auctions are part of the ongoing efforts by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to recover Mkhize’s unpaid taxes, which reportedly total nearly R40 million. Additionally, the Mkhize family’s Royal AM soccer club, placed under curatorship, owes over R30 million, according to City Press.

MaMkhize's alcohol auctioned for over R500k

On Wednesday, 3 December 2025, News24 reported that over R528,000 was raised after more than 1,000 premium bottles of champagne, whiskey, and cognac were auctioned.

The publication reports that someone bid R31,500 for a 750ml bottle of Louis XIII De Rémy Martin, which was sold together with a light-up display cabinet.

Someone paid R12,400 for a 3-litre bottle of Armand De Brignac Brut Rosé (Ace of Spades), R12,100 for a 750ml bottle of The Balvenie Triple Cask 25-Year-Old, and R6,600 for a 9-litre bottle of Moët & Chandon Brut. A 30-year-old Dewar’s True Scotch was bought for R6,400.

While the premium stuff fetched eye-popping prices, some of the alcohol was bought for modest prices. For example, someone snatched a Pandora’s Box wine for R80, while someone paid R60 for a bottle of J.C. Le Roux, and Woolworths Moscato was bought for R50.

SARS recovered over R500,000 after auctioning MaMkhize's alcohol. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

How much SARS has recovered from auctioning MaMkhize’s belongings

According to an estimate by News24, the auction of MaMkhize’s premium alcohol raised R528,471. The auctions of MaMkhize’s property and personal items have raised over R14 million, according to the publication. A previous auction saw luxury items, including 23 designer handbags and a Lamborghini Urus, sold for a total of R5.6 million.

Designer bags from Gucci, Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, and Balenciaga were among the star’s items, fetching more than R800,000.

The auction followed an earlier one in which ten luxury vehicles linked to Shauwn Mkhize fetched R8.2 million.

Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize loses more assets

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize lost more of her belongings as the South African Revenue Service (SARS) continues its effort to recover unpaid taxes.

A two-day auction took place on 18 and 19 November 2025, following the R5.6 million raised in October. Household items, luxury electronics, furniture, and more were auctioned, with some receiving bids as low as R0.

Source: Briefly News