“Rusks Are So Random”: Price List for Woolworths, MaXhosa Collaboration Items Cause a Stir
- Thulane Hadebe, a local content creator, told people about the unveiling of the collaboration between Woolworths and MaXhosa
- Many items were on display, including a dombolo steamed bread kit and a wine bag, among other things
- The prices of the items caused a division among social media users, who expressed their opinions in the comments
A local content creator, Thulane Hadebe, revealed South Africans that items from the Woolworths and MaXhosa collaboration were finally available to the public. However, not everyone was thrilled, especially after seeing the hefty price tags.
Thulane posted a TikTok video on 25 November, 2025, the same day the first-of-its-kind heritage collection debuted at select Woolworth stores. Laduma Ngxokolo, the founder of the local luxury brand, said:
"Expect a curated range to perfectly complement your festive season."
The items included:
- 946ml Double-wall vacuum stainless steel bottle (black or cream): R899.99
- Cooler bag: R699.99
- Flower bag (green or black): R499.99
- Wine bag: R399.99
- 450g Buttermilk rusks: R249.99
- 250g Coffee tin with organic Arabica ground coffee: R599.99
- 150g Tea tin with loose Wupperthal rooibos: R499.99
- 650ml Extra virgin olive oil in a ceramic bottle: R899.99
- 535g Dombolo steamed bread kit (with 100% pure linen serving bowl cover): R399.99
- Floral bouquet: R299.99
- Locally grown aloe in a decorative ceramic pot: R3 999.99
Collaboration prices divide South Africans
Hundreds of social media users took to Thulane's comment section to express their thoughts about the prices. Many online community members felt the items on display were not within their budget, while others were excited to purchase the branded products.
@kingsisiwe wrote under the post:
"There is no reason on God’s green earth for rusks to cost R250."
@khucymatodzi1 added in the comment section:
"I don’t own any MaXhosa items. This is my chance to own something, definitely the bottle."
@zammag101 questioned shoppers, writing:
"So the price range is not an issue if it's Stanley and Fieldbar, only if it is MaXhosa."
@nozi_lk stated to the public:
"Okay, the rusks are so random! But I'm definitely getting the water bottle! I need some colour in my life."
@afrika1411 pointed out the hypocrisy and remarked to people on the internet:
"Ey, I don’t understand why you’re crying in the comments. Clearly, you’re not the target market, but you’ll definitely buy Gucci sunglasses for R12 000. You guys are so annoying."
@goituconcepts said with a laugh:
"Guys, we are busy with Black Friday, not April Fool's Day. Try again in April."
@gcobisasijama excitedly told the online community:
"Now I understand why I didn’t want that Stanley, I was waiting for MaXhosa."
Watch the TikTok video posted on Thulane's account below:
