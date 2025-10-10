Canan Moodie has turned his Rugby World Cup success into high-profile brand partnerships, most notably with luxury watchmaker Breitling South Africa

The 22-year-old winger showcased a sophisticated lifestyle, including luxury watches and a R1.5-million Mercedes-Benz E300, reflecting his status as a modern sports icon

Moodie is leading the way, as his growing endorsements and partnerships highlight the commercial influence of rugby stars, both locally and internationally

South African rugby sensation Canan Moodie is transforming his on-field success into a lifestyle brand, cementing his status as one of the sport’s most marketable young stars.

At just 22, the World Cup-winning centre has leveraged his rugby achievements into high-profile endorsements, most notably with luxury watchmaker Breitling South Africa.

Canan Moodie of the South Africa Springboks runs with the ball during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa Springboks and Argentina at Allianz Stadium. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The young star, who was at the centre of a controversial refereeing decision on Saturday, 3 October 2025, recently renewed his ambassadorial role with the watchmaker.

During a visit to the Breitling boutique in Sandton City, Johannesburg, Moodie personally selected timepieces, including the Super Chronomat B01 44 Blue Dial, retailing at R218,100, showcasing his taste for high-end luxury. The partnership has positioned Moodie as a lifestyle icon, extending his influence beyond rugby into fashion and premium consumer markets.

Luxury lifestyle and personal branding

Moodie’s lifestyle reflects a blend of sophistication and aspiration. Known for sharing glimpses of his personal spaces and style on social media, he projects an image that aligns perfectly with luxury brands.

He recently impressed fans by showcasing his R1.5 million Mercedes-Benz E300, reinforcing his affinity for high-end living.

As seen in the post below:

His careful brand choices, from luxury watches to curated fashion pieces, demonstrate a meticulously managed personal brand that mirrors his professional discipline and success.

The 22-year-old winger, a Rugby World Cup 2023 winner and current Bulls player in the United Rugby Championship, has also been recognised as the Young Player of the Year at the 2024 SARU Awards, further boosting his credibility as a lifestyle influencer.

High-profile deals and market impact

Beyond Breitling, Moodie is exploring additional brand partnerships that capitalise on his rising global profile. South African brands like Incanda Furniture are increasingly tapping into rugby’s commercial appeal, and Moodie is at the forefront, bridging sport and lifestyle marketing.

His endorsements not only enhance his personal earnings but also demonstrate the commercial potential of rugby stars as lifestyle influencers, opening doors for both established and emerging businesses.

Since making his senior debut in 2022, Moodie has excelled on the field, scoring 90 points in 32 matches for the Bulls, while he made his Bok and club debut in the same year.

Canan Moodie of the South Africa Springboks takes on Simon Benitez Cruz during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa Springboks and Argentina. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Despite his young age, Moodie has racked up 12 matches for the Boks, scoring 25 points and was trusted to start against fierce rivals All Blacks in the Rugby Championship.

Moodie’s pace and skill on the wing adds another dynamic to the Bok squad already blessed with exceptional talent such as Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi.

Vincent Tshituka to captain team

Briefly News previously reported that Democratic Republic of Congo-born Springbok Vincent Tshituka will captain the Sharks this weekend on Saturday, 11 October 2025, in the United Rugby Championship as they face Leinster in Dublin.

After a shaky start to the season, which saw the Sharks record a defeat and a draw in their opening two rounds, Coach John Plumtree welcomed the return of key players.

Source: Briefly News