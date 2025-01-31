Bok Star Canan Moodie Flaunts R1.5M Mercedes Benz, SA Celebrates Him

World Cup winner Canan Moodie showed off his impressive Mercedes Benz E300 worth over R1.5 million on social media

Bok winger Canan Moodie impressed local rugby fans by showing off his R1.5 million Mercedes Benz E300 on social media.

The 22-year-old winger won the Rugby World Cup in 2023 and is currently playing for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship.

Bok winger Canan Moodie flaunted his R1.5 million Mercedes Benz E300 on social media. Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

In addition to winning the World Cup in 2023, Moodie also claimed the Young Player of the Year prize at the 2024 SARU Awards.

Moodie flaunts luxury wheels

Moodie showed off his Mercedes on Instagram profile:

After showing off his impressive wheels, Moodie joined several teammates who introduced their expensive car collection on social media.

Bok duo Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth have often been seen in Mercedes Benz cars while scrumhalf Faf de Klerk wowed fans with his collection.

The 22-year-old has a huge following on social media and often draws mass reaction by showing off his fashion and his off-field antics.

Moodie shared a picture of him with the Rugby World Cup on his Instagram profile:

Canan Moodie is making his mark in local rugby

Since making his senior debut in 2022, Moodie has excelled on the field, scoring 90 points in 32 matches for the Bulls, while he made his Bok and club debut in the same year.

Despite his young age, Moodie has racked up 12 matches for the Boks, scoring 25 points and was trusted to start against fierce rivals All Blacks in the Rugby Championship.

Moodie’s pace and skill on the wing adds another dynamic to the Bok squad already blessed with exceptional talent such as Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi.

Winger Canan Moodie was among one of the try scorers for the Springoks during the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Image: Paul Harding.

Fans praise Moodie

Local rugby fans praised Moodie on social media saying they are fans of the young winger and his multi-million rand Mercedes.

Cherylvanniepaarl is proud of Moodie:

“Next pic of you and that car must be with Paarl Mountain as the backdrop. Thank you for representing us so well.”

Cameron_rooi is a fan:

“Big hits, big cars.”

Marlena_kovacs likes the car:

“Only the best for our champs.”

Sila_ndlangamandla admires Moodie:

“The best for THE BEST!”

Aurum_wealth respects Moodie:

“@moodie_c13, work hard in silence, let your AMG make the noise."

Julz.white is amazed:

“Joh Moodie.”

Megan_oosthuizen is an admirer:

“My twee favs.”

Megan_oosthuizen has pride:

“Super trots op jou!!!”

Latifah_b_ said Moodie is the best:

“So you or nothing? Got it.”

Mr.dun.can likes the car:

“@moodie_c13, nice ride.”

