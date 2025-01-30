Rugby World Cup champion RG Snyman reached a milestone on Wednesday, 29 January 2025, when he celebrated his 30th birthday

Snyman, aka Viking, was part of the Bok team that won the Rugby World Cup in 2023 and is currently a star player for Irish side Leinster in the United Rugby Championship

Rugby fans from across Mzansi and the world wished the lock a happy birthday and backed him for more success on the field

Lock RG Snyman celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday, 29 January 2025, much to the delight of rugby fans worldwide.

Known affectionately as Viking, the player is a Rugby World Cup champion and one of the best performers in the United Rugby Championship for Irish side Leinster.

Bok and Leinster star RG Snyman celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday, 29 January 2025. Image: Brendan Moran and Seb Daly/Sportsfile.

Local rugby fans sent well wishes to Snyman, much like they did for teammate Eben Etzebeth, who recently celebrated his daughter’s first birthday.

RG Snyman celebrates his 30th birthday

Snyman posted a birthday message on his Instagram profile:

Since joining Leinster in 2024, Snyman has played 11 matches for the Irish side with a healthy return of 30 points for the side currently top of the United Rugby Championship.

The tall lock is well-known not only for his size but also for his quick hands and ability to find a pass in tight situations while he competes for a place in the Bok side with Etzebeth.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, who recently shared a heart-warming picture of his family, admires the talented lock who made his international debut in 2018.

Snyman is enjoying a rich vein of form at Leinster, according to his Instagram post:

The Boks enjoy their downtime

While Snyman celebrated his birthday, his Bok teammates have been making fun headlines with their activities off the field.

Skipper Siya Kolisi has been visiting English football sides Chelsea and his beloved Liverpool, with Bok star Ox Nche serving as his wingman.

Winger Cheslin Kolbe, playing in Japan, also made headlines recently after sharing a playful video where he scared his wife, Layla, during a Cape Town shopping trip.

Bok lock RG Snyman is a star player for United Rugby Championship table-topping Irish side Leinster. Image: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile.

Fans wish Snyman

Rugby fans reacted on social media to wish Snyman a happy 30th birthday, showing admiration and respect for the talented lock.

Southafricanbraai wished Snyman:

“Happy birthday @rgsnyman. See you soon back in Dublin.”

Lilejones_ acknowledged his age:

“Happy Birthday!! Welcome to the third floor!”

Coach_ron_sa is a fan:

“Happy birthday legend.”

Insane.miiind kept it simple:

“Happy Birthday RG!”

Tunzclothing sent blessings:

“Happy birthday @rgsnyman. Stay blessed!”

Wallymcfarley admires Snyman:

“Happy birthday RG; here is to more single-handed handoffs and offloads. More life and his grace.”

Lisarussell9374 wished him a good day:

“Happy birthday RG. Have a brilliant day.”

Rinskes was happy:

“Lekker man! Happy happy!!!”

Anton_venter is proud:

“Geluk bul! Jy maak ons trots!”

Botaani_cannafusion respectsSnyman:

“Larger than life.”

Source: Briefly News