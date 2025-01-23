Bok skipper reacted to Cheslin Kolbe playing a prank on his wife Layla during a shopping trip in Cape Town

The Bok winger playfully scared his wife and mother of their three children to draw a light-hearted response that delighted local fans

Local netizens loved the post on social media, admiring Cheslin's playful nature, while some shared how they would have responded

Two-time Rugby World Cup champion Cheslin Kolbe brought smiles to the faces of local fans and Bok skipper Siya Kolisi after sharing a playful moment on social media.

During a Cape Town shopping trip, Kolbe playfully scared his wife, Layla, drawing positive responses from local fans who admired his joyful nature.

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi reacted positively to Cheslin Kolbe's playful post on social media. Image: Warren Little and David Rogers/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi joined many fans in liking the post by the winger, who has delighted supporters with his silky skills on the field since 2009.

Cheslin Kolbe shares a light-hearted moment on social media

Watch Cheslin prank his wife Layla in the video below:

The couple has been married since 2018 and has three children together, while they recently impressed local fans with images of their stunning Cape Town home.

Since his Bok debut in 2018, Kolbe has scored 111 points in 39 appearances and currently plays his club rugby in Japan for Tokyo Sungoliath, who he joined in 2023.

Some of the 31-year-old's highlights include two Rugby World Cup titles and scoring 18 tries in the famous green and gold jersey.

Kolbe celebrated Christmas with his family, according to his Instagram account:

Kolbe is a South African hero

In addition to his achievements on the field, Chelsin and Layla also started a community outreach programme, the Cheslin Kolbe Foundation in 2024.

The player is admired across South Africa and world rugby, earning respect from fans worldwide, including his father, Andrew.

Bok winger Cheslin Kolbe and his wife, Layla, has three children. Image: cheslinkolbe.

Source: Instagram

Kolbe delights netizens with his playful nature

Local netizens, including Kolisi, reacted positively on social media, saying they admired Cheslin and Layla's relationship.

Ithra_martin sees similarities with one of Kolbe's children:

"Well, now we know who Cayden takes after."

Shannonmyburgh loved Cheslin's laugh:

"It's the laugh for me."

Danicajessehoffman liked Layla's response:

"It's the 'boring at the end for me."

Mel_in_the_mix laughed:

"Gosh Cheslin. Cayden senior, for sure."

Gail_abrahams took note of the response:

"Most coloured girls response; you boring."

Leon_filander says he does it too:

"I love doing that too."

Ohthatchantell has a wish:

"@cheslinkolbe, I hope we will see you in Cape Town around the 8th of February. My son would love to meet you."

Tammybrownrsa saw something familiar:

"Come now, man. This is me."

Woudikeyter would have responded differently:

"I would have dropped a few f-bombs."

Tayfaulmann feels for Layla:

"She just wanted to shop in peace."

Layla Kolbe speaks about her sacrifices

As Briefly News reported, Layla Kolbe, the wife of Bok winger Cheslin, spoke about giving up her career as a chartered accountant to support her husband's playing career.

Cheslin is a two-time Rugby World Cup champion and currently plays club rugby in Japan for Tokyo Sungoliath, while the couple has three children.

