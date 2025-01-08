Cheslin Kolbe's wife got candid about her giving up on her career as a chartered accountant in support of her hubby's dream

Layla Cupido Kolbe expressed how her life has been after making that decision and more

Comments poured in from online users as they flooded the post, gushing over the sports couple

Springboks player Cheslin Kolbe's wife, Layla Cupido, opened up about her career and more in an interview with her hubby.

Cheslin Kolbe's wife gives up career for hubby’s dream

The power couple tied the knot in 2018 and have three beautiful children together.

Before taking on the role as the wife of the second-highest-paid rugby player in the world, earning a staggering £937,000 per season at Tokyo Sungoliath, Layla had a degree as a chartered accountant. She worked for a prominent international law firm, which she disclosed in an interview.

In the TikTok video shared by @coloured24seve7, the WAG mom expressed how challenging it was to decide on her career and relationship by saying:

"At the time, I did not think it was the right thing to do, but I spoke to my partner at the time of the company, and he was like, rugby sure, and family is important, and you will not get that back. But you will miss out on his rugby career, and he will need his family."

The conversation with her company partner led her to resign from the firm. The mother of three also expressed how "fulfilling" it has been after she decided to walk away from her career and support her husband's dream.

"No CA degree would have taken me to France to live in the South of France and to experience life outside a corporate office. It has been a crazy ride, but I don't regret it. My kids have their mother with them all the time cause the dad can't be there all the time," said Layla in the video.

Take a look at the footage below:

Fans gush over Cheslin Kolbe and his wife

The couple's story touched the online community as they headed to the comments section to shower them with heartwarming messages.

Earl5 said:

"What a beautiful story, she's a keeper. Well done, Cheslin."

Werhner wrote:

"Couldn't imagine a better guy getting a more wonderful woman."

Chief added:

"Smart woman build a family."

Theodore_017 expressed:

"Well done, Mrs Kolbe. Have mad respect for you. You are an example of a great woman. Mr Kolbe, she is definitely a keeper."

