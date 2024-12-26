Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe made an even bigger name for himself this year with his talent

Many South Africans sang his praises after seeing what he achieved in his career and personal life

Briefly News made a list of Cheslin's standout moments that had Mzansi bursting with pride this year

Cheslin Kolbe had many standout moments in 2024 that left South Africans in awe.

Source: Getty Images

2024 has been a remarkable year for Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe, who dazzled with his exceptional talent and personal achievements. From his luxury home to winning awards, Cheslin's standout moments this year filled South Africans with pride.

Cheslin Kolbe makes 2024 his own

Briefly News compiled a list of four stories about Cheslin's moments that brought joy to the hearts of many Mzansi social media users.

A playful imitation

Famed for his agility, Cheslin inspired a humorous TikTok video of the Springboks' 29-20 victory over England on 19 November. The clip showed Cheslin's skilful sidestep, paired with a springbok evading a lion - England's nickname.

A home for a champion

Dubbed as one of the highest-paid South African rugby players, Cheslin showcased his luxurious home in the Western Cape in an Instagram post.

His wife and mother of his children, Layla Kolbe, also shared glimpses of their beautiful living space while posting her morning routine.

Manifesting the moments

An old 2013 interview with Cheslin, in which the then-20-year-old expressed his ultimate dream of playing for the South African national rugby team, resurfaced.

At the time, he joined the Stormers. The two-time Rugby World Cup winner emphasised that achieving the goal wasn't about size but about one's determination and mindset.

Humbly scooping up awards

In early December, Cheslin was named the 2024 Men's Players' Player of the Year after a standout season with the Springboks, who won 12 of 13 Tests.

The rugby star expressed his honour on Instagram, thanking fans, including his father, and emphasised that the award recognised the team's collective effort.

Inside Cheslin Kolbe's car collection

In another story, Briefly News reported about Cheslin's impressive car collection worth millions, including a Nissan Skyline GT-R R34.

The Springbok winger can afford the luxury cars because of the R19 million he allegedly earns annually.

