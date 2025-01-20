Eben and Anlia Etzebeth’s Daughter Marks 1st Birthday, SA Celebrates Her

Eben Etzebeth and Anlia Etzebeth's daughter, Elizebedi, celebrates her first ever birthday over the weekend

The Springboks star and his celebrity wife took time to make their daughter's 1st year birthday celebration a memorable

The South African actress' post on Instagram garnered several reactions from Mzansi social media users as they celebrated the Sharks star's daughter

Springboks star Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia celebrated their daughter, Elizebedi's first-ever birthday on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

The South African couple welcomed their first child on January 16 last year and made her one-year birthday celebration memorable.

Elizebedi's birthday celebration was tagged a Winnie The Poo-themed party and had their family and loved ones joining them in the party.

Eben and Anlia Etzebeth mark their daughter's first-ever birthday over the weekend. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

The Etzebeths celebrate daughter's first-ever birthday in style

Anlia took to her Instagram page to post a lovely video of how they celebrated Elizebedi's birthday last week.

The video was accompanied by a lovely message that was posted as the caption on Instagram.

"Our little wild flower. You are a whole 1 year old! 🫢🥹 May you forever remain the bubbling, barefoot little girl. May you leave traces on a dirt road that runs along rivers, May you always smell the wildflowers and the Summer rains kiss you gently, May the cattle greet you and the animals pursue you, and May you find a rainbow behind every cloud. 🌻🐴🐥🐮🌈. Thank you for the best year of our lives." she captioned the video.

The video shared by Elizebedi's mother, Anlia, gathered several reactions from her followers, most of whom joined them in celebrating her birthday anniversary.

Fans celebrate Elizebedi on her first-ever birthday

fionagengan said:

"Happy birthday princess 🎂 ❤️"

Jenny’s Journal wrote:

"Happy 1st birthday little one. You are so adorable and such a blessing! Can't believe you are already 1."

juanrimostert5 reacted:

"Happpyyy birthday mooiste Liv ❤️🎂🥹 well done mama& papa ❤️"

Karien commented:

"Soooooo special and beautiful! Lots and lots of love for you 3 ❤️ ❤️"

Luana Ferreira shared:

"Congratulations on your princess's 1st birthday. May she always bring sunshine joy and happiness to your lives."

Ronel Van Der Walt responded:

"Congratulations and God's richest blessings."

Jo Poole also joined others in the celebrating Elizebedi:

"Oh mother! Already 😮 #pasekind. Congratulations. Happy birthday, Princess Elizabeth Star."

Dirk Kotze wrote:

"Congratulations. May the year ahead be just blessed for you."

The Etzebeths live in KwaZulu-Natal after they married two years ago at the La Paris Estate in Franschhoek, Western Cape.

Eben and his close friend, national teammate Siya Kolisi, play for the Sharks, a rugby club based in Durban.

Source: Briefly News