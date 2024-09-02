Blxckie and his long-term girlfriend Hermosa announced the arrival of their first child together

The rapper's partner posted a video of them with their baby, and Blaxckie gave a hilarious response

Fans congratulated the rapper and wished him and his girlfriend well on their new journey

Award-winning rapper Blxckie is now a father. The rapper's long-term girlfriend Hermosa made the exciting announcement in a cute video on Instagram.

Blxckie and his girlfriend Hermosa are now parents. Image: @hermosa.lit, @blxckie

Blxckie and girlfriend announce arrival of baby

YouTuber Hermosa posted a video on social media of her and rapper Blaxckie's bundle of joy. The new parents looked happy and smitten with their baby. Hermosa captioned the video, "A new chapter begins."

The Sondela hitmaker gave a hilarious response, saying, "We’re parents, dawg," and laughed.

Watch the cute video below:

Mzansi congratulate the couple

Fans congratulated the happy couple and wished them well on their new journey as parents. Others are curious to know when Hermosa was pregnant as she never announced this or was spotted with a baby bump.

Fans lauded her ability to keep their pregnancy private up until the birth of their baby.

okuuuu.hle shared:

"You guys have to be lying."

nipho_xo asked:

"Congrats. And firstly when were you pregnant?"

rickelledoingthing revealed:

"We can finally be outside together."

nkuleymasemola said"

"Finally."

blxckie_ gushed:

"We are finally parents, man. Thank you."

khanya_mthathi said:

"I wish the comment section had a voice note. Instagram do something."

shakirahsithole shared:

"I wanna let people know I knew so so bad."

snowberry_pizza_ exclaimed:

"Finally !!!!!! Best kept secret. Congratulations my baby!"

yangie_kaye laughed:

"I knew it😂, congrats @hermosa.lit."

sne_secret_dairy said:

"This tops all the celebrity pregnancies I’ve seen thus far."

mafvnda_ gushed:

"Congratulations my love, you going to be such a hot mother."

Shane Eagle and partner announce arrival of baby

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Shane Eagle and his gorgeous fiancée Nicole Swartz have welcomed their daughter.

On his Instagram page recently, the Paris hitmaker shared that he and Nicole named their baby girl Gia. Eagle gave a sneak peek of her, and his supporters sent their congratulatory messages.

