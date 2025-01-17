TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently commented on Khanyi Mbau's daughter on his breakfast show

The Kaya 959 personality also discussed matriculants taking a gap year after passing grade 12

South Africans took to social media to respond to Dhlomo's views about Khanyi Mbau's daughter

SA is unimpressed with Sizwe Dhlomo. Image: @ApheleleJody

Source: Twitter

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo had social media buzzing this week when he discussed Khanyi Mbau's daughter passing matric.

Mbau made headlines this week when she rewarded her daughter, Khanukani, with a gap year and a chance to explore the world after she passed grade 12.

The reality TV's daughter passed with flying colours, and her mom couldn't be happier.

SA drags Sizwe Dhlomo for his comments about Khanyi Mbau's daughter. Images: Sizwe Dhlomo

Source: Instagram

Kaya 959 radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo discussed Mbau's daughter on his breakfast show and also spoke about matriculants who take gap years.

Social media user @dungaleko criticised Dhlomo's views on his X account.

South Africans respond to Sizwe's comments

@DungaLeko said:

"They questioned her academic integrity, further cast aspersions on her paternity. That’ violent and thuggery to me - unprovoked."

@Simphiweyinkoci wrote:

"Thuggery? Yoh, that’s the stretch or wrong choice of words rather."

@Khathu_M_ replied:

"No fighter this is not what happened. It was an innocent discussion based on what Khanyi did for her daughter. Let's not blow things out of proportion."

@Sicelo_702black said:

"I just wasted nearly 15 min listening to the discussion and there's nothing wrong with it. You need something to keep you busy wena."

@tuse11 wrote:

"I just listened to the podcast. I must say I didn’t find any bullying, thuggery & violent behaviour. But radio hosts were excited at Khanyi Mbau’s daughter’s excellent matric results. Of course, Sizwe couldn’t believe that Khanyi, his age group mate-daughter just passed matric."

@TheMxolisi said:

"Nonsense; I was listening. There's no harm done there. Y’all need to focus on where and how will thousands of these native matriculants be moving forward when unemployment is this high. Cheap politics are nauseating."

@Mis_Thobile wrote:

"Which part was the bullying part? The part where they said she did very well, or the part where they said she is getting a 13-month travel holiday? Or the part where the gap year was discussed? Kahle kahle what is bullying?"

Vusi fires back at Sizwe

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in November 2024 that businessman Vusi Thembekwayo clapped back at Sizwe Dhlomo, who threw shade at him.

This was after Dhlomo revealed that Vusi lives in a rental estate and exposed him for flaunting a fake Patek wristwatch.

Source: Briefly News