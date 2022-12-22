Imbewu has taken to its timeline to announce that Phuti Khomo has landed a new role on the telenovela and she'll make her debut on Friday

According to the show's producers, the seasoned actress will play the character of Ngcolosi's lover from Mozambique named Josina

The viewers of the e.tv soapie shared mixed reactions to the show's storyline with some saying they're excited now that Phuti has joined the show to spice up the plot

Phuti Khomo has bagged a new role on Imbewu. The e.tv telenovela took to social media to make the announcement.

Phuti Khomo has landed a new role on ‘Imbewu’. Image: @phutikhomo

Source: Instagram

The stunner will portray the character of Josina. She's Ngcolosi's lover from Mozambique. Phuti Khomo will make her debut on the show on Friday, 23 December.

Taking to Instagram, the telenovela's social media team shared snaps of some of the scenes of Josina and her man, Ngcolosi, played by Tony Kgorore. They captioned the pics:

"[NEW CHARACTER ALERT] Meet Josina played by @phutikhomo on #Imbewu Ngcolosi's foreign lover. From Friday the 23rd of December at 9PM sharp!"

ZAlebs reports that Josina and Ngcolosi met six months earlier. Ngcolosi apparently told Josina to move in with him because his marriage with MaZulu was falling apart.

Imbewu viewers react to Phuti Khomo's character

The fans of the show shared mixed reactions to the news. Some are happy that Phuti is joining the show and others slammed the soapie's current storyline.

thah_love said:

"I love Phuti Khomo."

_mfundo.m commented:

"I just like Phuti Khomo, but this storyline ya Ngcolosi is just not on shame, thathani iProduction break okungcono iyabhora phela lento yo Khemisi."

chocbrownie72 said:

"Now this is NONSENSICAL, take this man back to the grave already."

gugukagcwabe wrote:

"Finally some spice."

di._neo added:

"Congratulations @phutikhomo can't wait."

