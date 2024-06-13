Phuti Khomo recently celebrated her birthday and was showered with warm wishes from her supporters

The actress flaunted her stunning birthday look, and Mzansi raved over her immaculate face card

Netizens gushed over Phuti's beauty, convinced that the former Muvhango star had been stunning all her life

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi obsessed over Phuti Khomo's face card on her 40th birthday. Images: phutikhomo

Source: Instagram

Phuti Khomo ushered in a new year feeling grateful for life and the people around her. The actress was showered with well-wishes and compliments from supporters for her undeniable beauty.

Phuti Khomo celebrates her birthday

Veteran actress, Phuti Khomo celebrated another trip around the sun on 12 June, and couldn't help but show off her birthday look.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Imbewu star gave followers a glimpse of her face beat after getting her hair and makeup done.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She reposted birthday posts from her loved ones before sharing a thank-you video to her supporters for the birthday wishes and reflecting on her birthday celebration:

"Wow, what a night! I have the most amazing sister and the most incredible friends; I'm so lucky. My husband is sleeping right now; he is the love of my life. I'm so blessed.

"I had a really good day. Not a good day, a good life; I have a great life. Thank God. I love you all."

Mzansi shows love to Phuti Khomo

Two things are for sure with Phuti Khomo; she knows when and how to clap back at trolls, and her face card never declines, and Mzansi had plenty to say about the actress' beauty:

I_am_Bucie showed love to Phuti:

"Forever beautiful this one. Happy birthday to her."

Luzanne_Bee was stunned:

"She has always been so beautiful."

Presley_phoebie said:

"Beautiful as always. Happy birthday to our Miss SA teen from Mamelodi."

ModishaRichie wrote:

"She’s always been a stainless steel this one."

Lamiez Holworthy celebrates her birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News celebrated another star's birthday as Lamiez Holworthy marked another year.

The beloved radio personality shared stunning pictures from her birthday photoshoot, and netizens couldn't get enough of her beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News