Lol: Lasizwe Tries To Kiss Ntando Duma, Peeps Can’t Get Over Her Scream

In a playful video with Lasizwe and Ntando Duma, the YouTube star moves in to smooch the actress and her laughing screams has everyone ROTFL

The video shows the two on a bed together and Lasizwe sneaking up on Ntando to plant one on her, she quickly jolts back before laughing at him

Peeps in the comments can only comment on one thing and one thing only, Ntando's piercing laugh

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lasizwe and Ntando have proven to be good friends who share a relationship filled with banter. The friendship duo both posted a video of Lasizwe pranking Ntando as he leans in to kiss her. A shocked Ntando could not help but burst out in tummy aching laughter at the star who is openly gay.

Lasizwe's attempt at kissing Ntando Duma ended in nothing but screaming laughter. Image: @lasizwe & @dumantando

Source: Instagram

Ntando and Lasizwe had Mzansi in tears when they both shared the video on their respective Instagram pages with differing captions.

Ntando's caption read:

"@lasizwe annoys me guys! I thought you were gay!! WTF"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Whereas Lasziwe's humourous caption said:

"When she finds out that you’re only gay on Sundays"

Duma's followers seemed to have been left in stitches by her laugh alone.

@sese_letsoalo commented:

"The way you just scream-laugh when he gets closer to you."

@pakkiesibonga wrote:

"The tone of your voice and laughter abeg sis."

@_faith.s added:

"Ntando’s laugh is the reason I’m laughing."

@abongwe_mseleku said:

"haybooo the way shes screaming does it for me shem.

Lasizwe opens up on his troubled friendship with Natasha Thahane

Briefly News reports Lasizwe and Natasha Thahane were Mzansi's bestie goals for a while but as the famous saying goes, it ended in tears. On his YouTube series, Lasizwe confirmed what the rest of the country already knew, that the friendship between the pair is long gone.

OKMzansi reports that guest star Nandi Madida asked Lasizwe the steamy question of which SA soccer player's chest he would love to see himself laying on, given the options between George Libis, Thembinkosi Lorch and Andile Jali.

After the social media sensation chose Thembinkosi, Nandi was wondering if he had no loyalty to his friends. Since SowetanLive reports Lorch and Thahane to be a couple.

Lasizwe's response to Nandi's concern gave an inside look into just had bad things are between him and Natasha, saying:

"Natasha and I have unfollowed each other on all social media platforms."

Source: Briefly.co.za