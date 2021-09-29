Friendships come and go and unfortunately for Lasizwe and ex bestie Natasha Thahane, their friendship could not withhold the test of time

Although the two have never made their friendship break-up official, Mzansi is well aware that the duo is no more

In his recent episode of Drink or Tell the Truth, Lasizwe confirmed what everyone already knew, saying the two have unfollowed each other

Lasizwe and Natasha Thahane were Mzansi's bestie goals for a while but as the famous saying goes, it ended in tears. On his YouTube series, Lasizwe confirmed what the rest of the country already knew, that the friendship between the pair is long gone.

Lasizwe has given fans a bit more information about the ending of his friendship with actress Natasha Thahane. Image: @lasizwe & @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

OKMzansi reports that guest star Nandi Madida asked Lasizwe the steamy question of which SA soccer player's chest he would love to see himself laying on, given the options between George Libis, Thembinkosi Lorch and Andile Jali.

After the social media sensation chose Thembinkosi, Nandi was wondering if he had no loyalty to his friends. Since SowetanLive reports Lorch and Thahane to be a couple.

Lasizwe's response to Nandi's concern gave an inside look into just had bad things are between him and Natasha, saying:

"Natasha and I have unfollowed each other on all social media platforms."

Lasizwe did not go deeper into the details behind their split and Natasha is yet to say anything.

Lasizwe opens up about his biggest fight with Khanyi Mbau

Mzansi will never forget the infamous fight between Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau that had the famous siblings not speaking to each other for an entire month.

Briefly News reported that on Lasizwe's latest episode of Drink or Tell the Truth, guest star Nandi Madida asked him whether or not he would have told the truth about his house if his older sister had not exposed him.

It's been almost three years and people still remember Lasizwe's famous caption "from Soweto to Sandton". When big sis Khanyi saw that her baby brother was telling everyone he bought his rental apartment, she publicly exposed him for lying, reports OKMzansi.

When Nandi asked him if he would have come clean had his sister not exposed him, Lasizwe said a part of him feels glad that she stopped him before the lie became much bigger than him. The social media sensation said:

"Okay, to be honest, if Khanyi didn’t call me out... But lesson learnt, for me. You know journalists, they investigate and it would’ve spiralled out of control and I’d look way worse. Thank you so much for calling me out."

Lasizwe added that he did not plan to lie but when the congratulatory messages came rushing through in his comments, he just went with it, reports ZAlebs.

