In another case of ‘what I expected versus what I got’, one lady had the most harrowing experience at a hairdresser

The woman, who initially had mid-length hair and bangs, presumedly asked for a trendier look

What she got however was a hot mess, with her facial expressions showing how much agony she was in at the results

One woman’s trip to the hair salon didn’t end up going as smoothly as she hoped it would.

One woman was highly disappointed with her haircut. Image: napukmaxepam.

Source: Instagram

The video was posted by Instagram page, napukmaxepam. While the woman sported a mid-length hairstyle with minor damage and bangs, she had no idea that the look she would be leaving the salon with would be a hot mess.

Woman winces at drastic hairdo

While it initially seemed like the stylist simply wanted to give her an edgier look, and did a blunt cut all over her head, many netizens trusted the process and eagerly awaited the results.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

However, after the look had been completed, the poor woman’s face had an air of disappointment and quiet heartbreak.

Here is the video:

People react to lady’s funny hairdo

Many people couldn’t help but feel sorry for the poor woman. Others laughed at the shocking result.

Here are some of the best reactions:

silkstonevogue21 said:

“This poor woman is screaming internally. You can hear it in her eyes.”

gustavoareias1 wrote:

“That woman needs three things in her life: a wig, a lawyer, and Xanax.”

angeli.cat.olentino joked:

“I laughed so hard at the reveal. I woke up, my baby.”

cmullinsrn07 added:

“Someone would have to file a missing person report on that stylist.”

Gxchampagne commented:

“She looks better before the haircut. She deserves a glass of champagne for her bravery.”

builds_by_kristen reacted:

“I was so excited to see it.”

Woman’s clothing haul wows many

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a stunning creator who went shopping at Pick n Pay. Still, she was not interested in heading to the grocery store and had other plans for her trip to the popular shopping outlet.

The lady was keen to go to the South African supermarket chain’s clothing range and was not disappointed at her amazing finds.

People loved all the styles that Pick n Pay offers until the shopper replied with the prices for the items.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News