Fashion influencer shares epic finds from Pick n Pay clothing. Images: Nicole Wocke

Mzansi is abuzz with a shopping craze following a surprising turn of events sparked by a well-known fashion influencer’s Pick n Pay summer haul.

Summer haul trends

Nicole Wocke shared a video of her selection, which caused such a shopping frenzy that stores now grapple with limited stock. From chic swimwear to trendy dresses, the fashion maven’s choices have left eager shoppers rushing to various stores to emulate the sought-after summer looks.

The fashion influencer shared that a friend went to work late to hunt down these items. In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Wocke explains that the reaction of people shows that she understands the South African market:

"It is validation that I understand the consumer! I love showing people that you don’t need to spend a fortune to look good."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to summer haul

Social media platforms are buzzing with posts and comments from shoppers expressing excitement about the Pick n Pay fashion haul and, of course, the race to secure the remaining items.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Megs Todd shared:

"Need to rush to PNP now will stop on my way to work, who would of thought that would come out of my mouth."

@shaneburnell said:

"Why aren’t you the fashion editor of Elle yet."

@scalatore17 commented:

"Wonderful dresses, amazing price. My favorites are the black, the green and the white."

@john.singh_ shared:

"Wow so beautiful those long dresses are so elegant."

@valentina.gee_ praised:

"That last dress though!"

@kellysclanders said:

"Love everything."

