A video of a man giving a woman stacks of money had social media ablaze with varying reactions

The lady in the video got cash for everything she needed in life, thanks to the generous man in the video

The man's comments while giving the money had netizens amused, but some women joked about wanting to find the same man

A video of a gorgeous lady getting money caused a stir on social media. The video shows a man joking with his girlfriend while giving her lots of cash.

A gorgeous woman accepting money from her generous boyfriend went viral on social media as people loved her partner's commentary. Image image: TikTok/kalipuso

The video was hilarious for people who could only dream of getting so much money. The clip gained a lot of attention as netizens could not stop cracking jokes.

Generous guy gives woman money for schools fees and more

The video shared on Twitter by @Matema_ shows a funny man giving his girlfriend money for everything, including her school fees, car and household bills. The man in the video jokes that he never wants to see her without money or back with her broke boyfriend.

Netizens are always happy to dish out an opinion about anything money-related. Peeps were in stitches over the video of the one woman as one netizen said she wants to find someone like him for herself and her boyfriend.

@MuderereNeville commented:

"We can’t compete man "

@nellymakana commented:

"Where, in Port Elizabeth, can I find these men?"

@tiisetso_metlae commented:

"Where can we find such guys mara?"

@TlaleDikoko commented:

"My boyfriend and I are looking for this guy. Retweet a jollof guy might be on your TL."

