A man showed off his smooth moves and netizens could not get enough of seeing the star dancer get his groove on

The hilarious video shows the elderly man doing his thing at a club while partying to DJ Maphorisa's Whistle featuring Felo le tee, Mellow and Sleazy

Netizens had jokes about the happy guy in the video as he had an uncanny resemblance to the beloved South African mascot of the Joshua Doore furniture store

A man was having fun on his night out when he was caught on camera busting serious moves. The man can be seen having the time of his life to the hit Whistle by DJ Maphorisa.

A funny man entranced Mzansi with his moves during his fun night out at a bar in Soshanguve called Sosha. Image: Tiktok/@raymondnkuna

Source: UGC

The groovy man's moves had netizens falling in love with his feel-good energy. Netizens could not help but admire the old man's carefree dancing.

Man impresses with fiery moves at groove spot

The video shared on Tiktok by @raymondnkuna shows the man dancing for patrons at Sosha. The onlookers seem entertained as they watch the old timer enjoying himself.

Netizens reacted to the man dropping to the floor on the beat. Peeps always love a good dance video as they get to crack jokes, and one noticed that the man looks like Joshua Doore, a character created by a longtime South African furniture brand.

JaneKisses1991 commented:

"Old people are allowed to dance and enjoy life."

user8225313359859stella commented:

"Mpandlane, Joshua Doore can dance joo."

Mamaretse Motlogelwa commented:

"He's happy, that's all matters."

NDILEZ_M commented:

"In his work clothes..."

userprexy@21 commented:

"He's enjoying shem.Yes wena Daddy, enjoy."

Source: Briefly News