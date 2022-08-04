A clip from a lit Zambian wedding ceremony with a dedicated group of men and women dancing set the internet ablaze

The video showing the wedding party carefully executing their wedding dance steps had many in stitches

Netizens reacted to the dance with jokes as they had much to say about wedding dancers' interesting choreography

A clip of a creative wedding party has many internet users reacting to their slow dance moves. Image: Facebook/Facts Zambia 2

There is quite nothing like organised Flowergirls and groomsmen pairings. A Zambian wedding showed netizens how it is done.

A wedding party's dance quickly caught wind on social media. The group of eight men and women showed off extra choreography and amused internet users.

Funny wedding dance video has netizens reeling

Netizens had a variety of reactions to a clip shared on a Facebook page, Facts Zambia 2. In the video, a group of bridesmaids and groomsmen carefully paraded at a Zambian wedding with a lengthy dance routine.

Internet users are always charmed by wedding dances. Some netizens thought their friends could never manage to be as organised, while others found their moves to be funny with jokes about how long they took.

Anna-Etuhole Nicodemus commented:

"I honestly can't believe that I watched the whole thing until the end."

Bongy Mcunu commented:

"What worries me most is the fact that no one from the audience is laughing "

C-zar Gh commented:

"With this kind of video, I will live beyond 100 years. I will laugh forever."

Shion Fraser Henry commented:

"That's how you dance when your shoes tight."

Fortunata Gaudencia Rumbidzai commented:

"This dance teaches one of the greatest virtues of marriage. To be patient with your partner."

Anna T Anica commented:

"One of the 20 reasons why I won't have a wedding... I don't trust my friends they can do this."

