A TikTok video showed a boss washing dishes while his domestic worker recorded the funny moment

In the clip, the worker joked about having a hangover while her employer complained about how he was doing her job

South Africans loved the wholesome relationship between the employer and his domestic worker, praising their easy-going banter

One Afrikaner gent and his domestic worker went viral after she posted a clip of him doing the dishes. images: @etienne_koekie

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video showing an Afrikaner man washing dishes while his domestic worker records has gone viral, capturing the hearts of South Africans. Content creator @etienne_koekie from Pretoria, who often posts videos with his domestic worker Koekie, shared this hilarious moment on Tuesday during the second week of April with the caption:

"If Koekie thinks it's funny when I do her job."

Watch the TikTok clip below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The funny exchange on babalaas

In the video, Koekie enters the kitchen to find her boss at the sink, the tap running as he washes dishes. The pair immediately start their playful banter, with Koekie greeting him cheerfully,

"Hello boerewors! Today is a nice Monday."

Her boss quickly retorts,

"For you!!" making it clear he's not having quite as good a day.

As the conversation continues, Koekie admits with a laugh that she has babalaas, a very bad hangover, while her boss jokingly demands payment since he's working so hard doing her chores. The boss declares he'll handle all the cleaning duties for the day, allowing Koekie to "rest nicely" with her hangover.

The domestic worker spots him using cleaning products and points out that he's using Dettol, but he corrects her, explaining that Dettol is actually for the floor. The pair continue their lighthearted exchange with the boss complaining, asking:

"It's a pain in the ass regarding how everything has to be clean, neh?"

Before ending the video, they joke about his dishwashing technique, with Koekie teasing that he's merely rinsing rather than properly washing the dishes. She ends the clip with gratitude:

"Thank you very much," despite his questionable cleaning skills.

Funny banter between one boss and his domestic worker went viral after she caught him doing her job. Images: @etienne_koekie

Source: TikTok

South Africans loved the relationship

Social media users couldn't get enough of the wholesome interaction between the pair:

@hilda gushed:

"I love the relationship between you two, if more employees and workers together like this... May it make all of our work easier, and we are all happy. Keep it up."

@user8515778220758 commented:

"Yooh cookie your boss is cute, can I come work there 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️I love you two toggie."

@sserevgblt9 laughed:

"This is real comedy 😂😂 Boss doing dishes while worker claims babalas 🤣 This is beyond hilarious 🤣🤣🤣 Eks dood mense 😄."

@user6374360574096 praised:

"Koekie, you work well. Look for boerewors help jo! Very nice attitude, love you two."

@Sarie added:

"Babelas, don't stay behind either😂👏I want a boss like that please💯👏♥️"

More stories about domestic workers

Briefly News reported on a lady on TikTok who shared her findings after leaving her new helper home alone to attend a meeting.

reported on a lady on TikTok who shared her findings after leaving her new helper home alone to attend a meeting. A dynamic interracial duo melted hearts after a video went viral showing a toddler who couldn't bear to see her nanny, Ellen, leave for the weekend.

A South African lady hopped on TikTok to share her sour experience as a domestic worker after desperately needing employment.

Source: Briefly News