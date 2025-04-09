Millionaire Rob Hersov discussed the ramifications of United States President Donald Trump's tariff wars on South Africa

South Africa was hit with a 30% tariff on all products going into the United States, and Hersov said the country deserved it

He said more tariffs and sanctions will hit the country and netizens believed that South Africa will survive in the face of the current geopolitical turmoil

Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs journalist for Briefly News, contributed analysis of policy changes and the budget speech during his 7 years at Vutivi Business News and Daily Sun.

Rob Hersov spoke about the tensions between SA and the US. Images: Matt Alexander/PA Images via Getty Images and Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Millionaire businessman Rob Hersov slammed South Africa and said the country deserves the tariffs United States president Donald Trump imposed on the country. South Africans disagreed with him.

What did Rob Hersov say?

Hersov was speaking in an interview with podcaster Lelethu Shayi. He posted a clip of the interview on his Lelethu Shayi Facebook page. Hersov said that the deterioration of the relationship between the US and South Africa is well-deserved. He said the US is right. He said the South Africa votes against the United States at the United Nations, accusing it of targeting the US. He said the government also treats the United States with disdain.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He said the African National Congress (ANC) acts like a spoiled brat. He said the country has a trade deficit with BRICS nations China and the United States. he said the ANC's foreign policy is centred around who pays them the most. He warned that more was coming, but did not specify what was coming.

View the Facebook reel here:

What you need to know about the US and SA

Rob Hersov said that South Africa deserves the tariffs Donald Trump imposed. Image: Matt Alexander/PA Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are not moved

Netizens commenting on Lelethu Shayi's Facebook post shared their views on Hersov's opinion.

Ty Maziie Thoba South said:

"We don't really need their help. Look at Burkina Faso. They're doing their thing without the US's help."

Innocent Khanyile said:

"This guy hates South Africa with a passion."

Conan Justin Ellistson said:

"Some crazy assumptions he made here."

Siya Mumu said:

"I agree with this man. South Africa has been burning its bridge with America. Economically speaking, South Africa needs America way more than America needs south Africa."

Nalini Moodley said:

"I fully agree with what Trump did to South Africa. The ANC deserves it."

Tebogo Malesela said:

"He spoke facts."

DIRCO refuses to drop Israel case in the face of tariffs from the US

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation refused to drop its case against Israel at the Hague. The department's spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the case would not be dropped even in the face of tariffs from the United States.

He said international law must be respected. He added that more countries have joined the case against Israel, so it was no longer a South African case.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News