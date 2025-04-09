Rob Hersov Warns That the US Will Impose More Sanctions on SA, South Africans Don’t Care
- Millionaire Rob Hersov discussed the ramifications of United States President Donald Trump's tariff wars on South Africa
- South Africa was hit with a 30% tariff on all products going into the United States, and Hersov said the country deserved it
- He said more tariffs and sanctions will hit the country and netizens believed that South Africa will survive in the face of the current geopolitical turmoil
JOHANNESBURG — Millionaire businessman Rob Hersov slammed South Africa and said the country deserves the tariffs United States president Donald Trump imposed on the country. South Africans disagreed with him.
What did Rob Hersov say?
Hersov was speaking in an interview with podcaster Lelethu Shayi. He posted a clip of the interview on his Lelethu Shayi Facebook page. Hersov said that the deterioration of the relationship between the US and South Africa is well-deserved. He said the US is right. He said the South Africa votes against the United States at the United Nations, accusing it of targeting the US. He said the government also treats the United States with disdain.
He said the African National Congress (ANC) acts like a spoiled brat. He said the country has a trade deficit with BRICS nations China and the United States. he said the ANC's foreign policy is centred around who pays them the most. He warned that more was coming, but did not specify what was coming.
What you need to know about the US and SA
- Tensions between the two nations reached a critical point when President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order to classify Afrikaner farmers as refugees
- His Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, pulled out of the G20 Summit which South Africa will be hosting in November this year
- The country's former ambassador to the United states, Ebrahim Rasool, was declared persona non-grata and was expelled from Washington this year over statements he made about Trump
- A United States politician introduced a bill in congress to sanction corrupt South African politicians
- The United States identified received 60,000 applications from Afrikaners who wanted to be eligible for citizenship in the United States
South Africans are not moved
Netizens commenting on Lelethu Shayi's Facebook post shared their views on Hersov's opinion.
Ty Maziie Thoba South said:
"We don't really need their help. Look at Burkina Faso. They're doing their thing without the US's help."
Innocent Khanyile said:
"This guy hates South Africa with a passion."
Conan Justin Ellistson said:
"Some crazy assumptions he made here."
Siya Mumu said:
"I agree with this man. South Africa has been burning its bridge with America. Economically speaking, South Africa needs America way more than America needs south Africa."
Nalini Moodley said:
"I fully agree with what Trump did to South Africa. The ANC deserves it."
Tebogo Malesela said:
"He spoke facts."
DIRCO refuses to drop Israel case in the face of tariffs from the US
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation refused to drop its case against Israel at the Hague. The department's spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the case would not be dropped even in the face of tariffs from the United States.
He said international law must be respected. He added that more countries have joined the case against Israel, so it was no longer a South African case.
