The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) has warned that communities could resort to illegal connections to survive high electricity tariff

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa approved an increase in tariffs and SALGA is concerned that this could push people

South Africans slammed the government's continued tariff hikes and said they would not blame those who connected electricity illegally

With nine years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, provided insights into infrastructure challenges and state-owned enterprises in South Africa at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

There could be more illegal connections when Esko's tariffs come into effect. Image: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) is worried that the continued rise in electricity tariffs could offset an increase in illegal connections in communities that cannot afford to pay for more electricity.

SALGA on electricity tariff hikes

According to SABC News, SALGA's Head of Energy and Electricity, Nhlanhla Ngidi, warned that customers who struggle to keep abreast of the rising electricity costs could resort to illegal methods to remain connected to the grid. He said people in townships were creating unsafe electricity networks and connecting themselves to the electricity grid. This is because people do not have money to pay for electricity.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

NERSA's tariff hike

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) approved Eskom's application for a tariff increase. This means that Eskom's customers will pay 12.74% more for electricity, and municipalities will pay 11.32% more for electricity. Eskom's customers will start feeling the pinch on 1 April, while municipal customers's tariff increase will take effect on 1 July. Ngidi said the illegal connections indicate a mix of economic issues the country is facing.

What you need to know about tariff increases

Eskom constantly fights illegal connections. Image: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react

Netizens discussed the possibility of more illegal connections on SABC News's Facebook post.

Donald Mahlatse Lephalala said:

"Your government increases everything except salaries. They don't care about our situation."

Mokete Chokwe said:

"People cannot afford expensive electricity. Poverty is very high with high unemployment."

Othsepeng Tshepi Martins said:

"The government must step in on this issue. Meet us halfway. R50 buys 30 units."

Siphiwe Ngwenya said:

"Government must subsidise the poor, especially for electricity snd sanitation. What is the point of expecting revenue from the poor, knowing they cant afford?"

Lethu Shukuma said:

"Electricity tariffs should be upped only here ministers stay, not rural areas and where the poor live."

Eskom battles with illegal connections and vandalism

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Eskom urged communities to report incidents of vandalism as it struggles against crimes against its infrastructure. This was after the Seboka substation in Gauteng was vandalised in December last year.

In an interview with Briefly News, Eskom said crime syndicates continually target infrastructure and this threatens electricity supplies. Residents complained of the impact of cable theft in their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News