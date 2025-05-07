ActionSA's Human Settlement spokesperson Emma More condemned the Gauteng provincial government for a Randfontein, West Rand, housing project that failed to take off

This was after one person died after a portion of the building collapsed in Randfontein on 5 May 2025

Speaking to Briefly News, More said the Montrose Mega Project buildings pose a significant threat to community safety

RANDFONTEIN, MOGALE CITY — ActionSA condemned the failed R11 million Montrose Mega City project in Randfontein, Mogale City, after a 22-year-old man was killed when a building on the project collapsed on him on 5 May 2025.

What happened at Montrose Mega Project?

Zondi Monitor and his brother were collecting firewood in the area when they heard a loud noise. The building had collapsed on top of Zondi, and he died. Emergency medical personnel rushed to the scene, and he was declared dead.

Montrose Project cost the state millions

Speaking to Briefly News, More said the project, which cost the state R11 billion, was started on 14 November 2017 and was supposed to build 13,000 housing units. The project was supposed to be completed in November 2021.

"However, poor project management, corruption and non-compliance with labour legislation by subcontractors, including the alleged employment of illegal foreign nationals who were paid less than R100 per day (less than the minimum wage), the project experienced delays. It was ultimately abandoned in November 2023, "she said.

ActionSA conducted oversight visit

ActionSA conducted an oversight visit in August 2024. The visit revealed that there was a lack of bulk infrastructure. Most houses remained without basic utilities, making them uninhabitable. Temporary water and sewer systems were installed: a fragile stopgap sewerage systemwas installed, which was prone to failure.

The site was also a hive of vandalism and criminal activity. IT has been stripped for scrap metal by criminals due to a lack of security and oversight. The area has also been said to be a haven for zama zamas and contributes to a rise in crime and lawlessness.

More pointed out that the Montrose Mega project has become a hotspot for criminal activities, which has led to increased violence, including frequent shootings between groups fighting for territory.

ActionSA condemns white elephant project

More told Briefly News that the buildings pose a significant threat to community safety, inviting crime and vandalism.

"The stripping of materials, including reinforcement, results in substantial financial losses. These buildings have become havens for criminal activity and substance abuse, negatively impacting the community. For those still awaiting allocation, the neglect of these buildings is demoralising.

Given the existing backlog, the lack of attention from the provincial government raises concerns about its commitment to addressing the needs of its citizens,"she said.

Other abandoned buildings

The Johannesburg Civic Centre requires R3 billion to be rebuilt and R1 billion to be refurbished after it was left abandoned in 2023. A fire broke out in September, and it was declared unfit to be occupied.

South Afrivans were stunned by a video of an abandoned stadium that cost the state R1.3 billion to build in Mogale City. A video showing the extent of the decaywas posted on social media in March 2025 shows sheer neglect and abandonment.

