“Used To Be Beautiful”: SA Stunned by Video of Abandoned R1.3 Billion Stadium, People Discuss Decay
- A clip of a R1.3 billion abandoned stadium in Mogale City began circulating online, stirring up a lively discussion of decay in SA
- South Africa has been facing many key infrastructure issues with some pivotal buildings being left to ruin
- People across Mzansi discussed how some parts of the city and country are heading in the wrong direction
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
South Africans were shaking their heads in disappointment after a clip of a R1.3 billion stadium in Mogale City was abandoned and left to ruin. People shared their memories of the place when it was still up and running, while many more shared how sad it was to see such infrastructure lay in ruin.
Growth of decay
The newsnexussa Instagram account shared the clip of a massive property showing how bad the state of the large property is. The video shows how the grass hasn't been cut for years and the broken aspects of the building. The stadium lights don't work and a pool inside the place has grown stagnant.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
A common problem
South Africa has been facing many infrastructure-based issues over the years. In Gauteng, water infrastructure has been decaying for years without a clear solution in sight. The province faces random water outages that are often unpredictable with some being done for maintenance purposes.
Folks across Mzansi shared their opinion about the state of Mzansi's buildings while some shared a more positive tale of how the stadium looked before the ruin.
See the comments below:
theleseditaele said:
"This stadium based in Krugersdorp where I live. Very sad driving past it almost daily and seeing it in the state is depressing."
itsjustanick_ mentioned:
"I heard the one councillor even took the 100 year old piano to his personal home 🤦🏻♂️🤣"
ouroborossoroboruo commented:
"I used to do gymnastics in primary school there. Can't believe it looks like that right now."
kelewakanyo posted:
"When are we going to start holding politicians accountable instead of making noise on social media 😢"
"You saw Optimus Prime": Mzansi entertained by a truck with cool cat like eyes, netizens crack jokes
wesselbotha shared:
"It is so sad, we used to have our school athletics there and was a too class facility…then apparently some soccer club was supposed to take it over, deal fell through… And the usual municipal thing happened 🤦♂️😢"
vanniekerksybrand said:
"If I'm not mistaken Afriform has made many attempts for the community to help clean and maintain. The municipality denied."
georgesteynz mentioned:
"True. The money hasn’t been spent properly, it has been stolen by entitled politicians…"
More South African-related stories from Briefly News
- Briefly News previously reported that the recent fighting in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) exposed serious issues within the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), but the problem is much worse than first thought.
- Moeletsi Mbeki doesn’t think too highly of Cyril Rampahosa as president of the African National Congress. The political analyst, the brother of Thabo Mbeki, described Ramaphosa as a weak president who hasn’t been able to keep his party members under control.
- According to the South African Police Service, the police arrested part of Operation Vula Umgodi. A multidisciplinary effort led the police to embark on the operation in Barberton.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Siphesihle Z Luthango (Editor) Siphesihle Luthango is a human interest writer at Briefly News. He has a strong background in digital media and storytelling. Graduating cum laude in Journalism and International Studies from Monash South Africa (2018-2020), he has worked across various platforms, from online news and business reporting to digital marketing and content creation. He has written for The West African Times (2021), and Floww (2023-2024) writing human interest and business stories. Siphesihle has expertise in multimedia journalism, SEO, and digital marketing. Email: siphesihle.luthango@briefly.co.za