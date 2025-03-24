A clip of a R1.3 billion abandoned stadium in Mogale City began circulating online, stirring up a lively discussion of decay in SA

South Africa has been facing many key infrastructure issues with some pivotal buildings being left to ruin

People across Mzansi discussed how some parts of the city and country are heading in the wrong direction

South Africans were stunned at the state of an abandoned R1.3 billion stadium in Mogale City. Images: Robert Ruidl, Pekic

South Africans were shaking their heads in disappointment after a clip of a R1.3 billion stadium in Mogale City was abandoned and left to ruin. People shared their memories of the place when it was still up and running, while many more shared how sad it was to see such infrastructure lay in ruin.

Growth of decay

The newsnexussa Instagram account shared the clip of a massive property showing how bad the state of the large property is. The video shows how the grass hasn't been cut for years and the broken aspects of the building. The stadium lights don't work and a pool inside the place has grown stagnant.

See the video below:

A common problem

South Africa has been facing many infrastructure-based issues over the years. In Gauteng, water infrastructure has been decaying for years without a clear solution in sight. The province faces random water outages that are often unpredictable with some being done for maintenance purposes.

Abandoned and dilapidated buildings in Gauteng are a dime a dozen. Image: TJ Blackwell

Folks across Mzansi shared their opinion about the state of Mzansi's buildings while some shared a more positive tale of how the stadium looked before the ruin.

See the comments below:

theleseditaele said:

"This stadium based in Krugersdorp where I live. Very sad driving past it almost daily and seeing it in the state is depressing."

itsjustanick_ mentioned:

"I heard the one councillor even took the 100 year old piano to his personal home 🤦🏻‍♂️🤣"

ouroborossoroboruo commented:

"I used to do gymnastics in primary school there. Can't believe it looks like that right now."

kelewakanyo posted:

"When are we going to start holding politicians accountable instead of making noise on social media 😢"

wesselbotha shared:

"It is so sad, we used to have our school athletics there and was a too class facility…then apparently some soccer club was supposed to take it over, deal fell through… And the usual municipal thing happened 🤦‍♂️😢"

vanniekerksybrand said:

"If I'm not mistaken Afriform has made many attempts for the community to help clean and maintain. The municipality denied."

georgesteynz mentioned:

"True. The money hasn’t been spent properly, it has been stolen by entitled politicians…"

