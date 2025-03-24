The South African Air Force (SAAF) only has six operational military aircraft and 325 that are getting rusty

The country would have to rely on two fighter jets and land-based air defence systems to protect itself

South Africans are fuming with the government, blaming the African National Congress for the situation

The South African Air Force only has six operational military aircrafts, leaving many frustrated with the state of it. Image: Alet Pretorius

The recent fighting in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) exposed serious issues within the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), but the problem is much worse than first thought.

News24 recently investigated the state of the South African Air Force (SAAF), painting a bleak picture of the country’s capabilities when it comes to the air.

According to the report, only six of South Africa’s military aircraft are operable. 325 others cannot be repaired due to financial constraints within the SANDF.

Only six military aircraft available

The report found that the SAAF only has a single Oryx utility helicopter, two Gripen fighter jets, and three Hawk jet trainers in operation.

The country had 26 Gripens which were bought during the 1999 Arms Deal, but 24 of them have been broken for more than a decade.

The three Hawk trainer jets were also acquired in the arms deal, with 24 being purchased at that stage. The country also acquired 24 AgustaWestland light utility helicopters but these too have been out of order for more than 10 years.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini would not confirm to News24 how many aircraft were in operation, saying that they could not give actual numbers due to security reasons.

"It is public knowledge that the SAAF has faced numerous challenges related to the serviceability of its fleet," Dlamini admitted.

South African Defence Force troops received no air support during battles with M23 rebels in the DRC. Image: Alet Pretorius

South Africa has no air support

The lack of operational aircraft leaves the country in a perilous situation. South Africa would have to rely on the two fighter jets and land-based air defence systems if there were any attacks on the country by air. The country was also unable to provide any air support to SANDF troops in the DRC. The SANDF reportedly had to rely on the Congolese Air Force for air support. 14 soldiers were eventually killed in fighting with M23 rebels in the eastern part of the country.

The South African Navy has also been hampered by the lack of aircraft. The Agusta Westland is also used to support the Navy, but its grounding has meant that the Navy has no air support or rescue helicopters.

In January 2025, the South African National Defence Union (SANDU) claimed that the SANDF in the DRC was under-resourced and not adequately equipped.

South Africans disappointed with state of SAAF

The latest news has left many dismayed and disappointed, as they expressed frustration that the SAAF had reached these new lows.

@Vincent62343509 asked:

“Does this mean they are sending in troops to perish? How do you even survive in a war without air cover? To win the war you first require air superiority. Ramaphosa should be removed and charged.”

@bushmannale stated:

“Sad reality of our country.”

@peterthomas661 said:

“Time for another Arms Deal tender.”

@Dave_Theb added:

“The ANC is going to get us all killed. The police have collapsed, the military has collapsed, and in small towns, we are policed by private security. In my small town, the private security is so generous they come investigate even if you are not a member while the police chill.”

@RNaidoo said:

“Crippling cash shortfalls because the ANC cadres, their friends and families are eating all the money🙄.”

@raasmuis exclaimed:

“Completely defenceless. Where is the accountability? Billions get funnelled into corruption and mismanagement, and this is the result. Our defence is a joke.”

@BbwMaturity asked:

“So basically SA can be attacked at will?”

Soldiers forced to buy their own boots

Briefly News also reported that SANDF soldiers allegedly had to buy their own boots before deployment.

The defence force could not afford to provide soldiers with boots, leaving them to see to themselves.

Supply line issues also meant that many soldiers only had one meal a day while in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

