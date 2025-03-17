SA spooked by Johannesburg hotel abandoned for 27 years 

One of Johannesburg’s most famous hotels was abandoned by its residents and owners for 27 years

One of Gauteng’s most famous hotels, which has hosted big names in the entertainment industry, has not had a guest in 27 years.

The building is one of the tallest in the country being 31 stories tall and has over 600 rooms.

The Carlton Hotel situated in Johannesburg used to be the go-to place for any celebrity looking for a luxurious experience in South Africa. The 31-story building hosted big names such as Mick Jagger, Whitney Houston, Hillary Clinton, Margaret Thatcher, Henry Kissinger, François Mitterrand, and Nelson Mandela.

The Carlton Hotel, which opened its doors in 1972, had over 600 rooms, a rooftop pool, and several high-end restaurants. Guests could shop at the Carlton Centre opposite and take a high-speed lift to the top of the Carlton for panoramic city views, or even skate at the Carlton Ice Rink.

Today, the building looks like the spooky Titanic ship, with interior designs falling apart. There are several reasons why the hotel closed down in 1998.

The Carlton Hotel was reported to have shut its doors as the surrounding central business district deteriorated as the crime rate increased which made the location less desirable. An article by Huck explained that a disturbing incident also occurred in 1997 where two hotel employees murdered one of their managers after he found them drinking on duty. The Carlton was closed within five months, having lost $4M that year alone, and its contents were gradually sold off.

Many people speculated that the building was haunted by those who died in it. The building is now owned by Transnet who has left the building alone for almost three decades.

The creator of the post captioned their post:

“Something doesn't feel right about this Johannesburg hotel sitting empty since 1998.”

Mzansi amazed by abandoned hotel in Johannesburg

Social media users were spooked by the abandoned hotel in Gauteng:

@user8362352227364 commented:

“Johannesburg used to be an amazing beautiful city. Such a shame.”

@Mizmode🇿🇦🇦🇪 shared:

“It's giving American Horror Story-Hotel.”

@Battle said:

“It may be because 60 guests died because of food poisoning.”

@Lallie wrote:

“The decay of Johannesburg’s central business district and crime, which chased companies out of the area, caused the Carlton Hotel’s demise.”

@Thabane N commented:

“After 1994 the hotel started making losses because the rich white frequent visitors did not want to mingle with Africans, remember the hotel was for only white people.”

@Phoenix Flux said:

“So we have haunted & abandoned places in my country? All this time I thought I had to go to the US for scary aesthetics, well seems I won’t go far.”

