Jaco Pieterse, a school principal in the Eastern Cape, is taking legal action against several senior politicians

This comes after the school principal was falsely accused of sexually abusing a learner at his school

Pieterse, accompanied by AfriForum's legal team, opened a criminal case at the Sophiatown police station in Johannesburg

An Eastern Cape school principal is taking legal action against senior political figures he says falsely accused him of child rape.

Charges of crimen injuria, cyber-crimes violations, and intimidation were laid.

Source: Twitter

What are the charges?

Jaco Pieterse, accompanied by AfriForum’s private prosecution unit, opened a criminal case at the Sophiatown police station in Johannesburg earlier today, 13 June 2025. Charges of crimen injuria, cybercrimes violations, and intimidation were laid against EFF leader Julius Malema, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula, and Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade.

Pieterse’s legal move follows months of public outcry over allegations that he had raped a seven-year-old pupil, claims that were widely circulated online and repeated by prominent politicians. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped the case due to insufficient evidence.

What did Pieterse say?

Standing outside the police station, Pieterse said the experience had devastated him personally and professionally.

“I just want to say I am very relieved that the truth did come out. But I’m also determined that people know they can’t make false and reckless statements on social media or the media,” Pieterse said.

Pieterse said that the allegations changed his life. His personal and professional life were affected. He said that he has not been back to school to resume his duties.

AfriForum argues that the accused politicians acted irresponsibly by making accusations in the absence of criminal charges or court findings.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens took to social media to express their views on the legal actions by the principal.

@Zani_Baccaria said:

"I stand with the comrades in these difficult times."

@Kane_GM9 said:

"And clever blacks always be like "not everything is about race"

@HereWithShit said:

"They lost the case already. That was bad move."

@MelodicVibz said:

"Waiting to hear how Malema will respond to this."

@AmosOupa4 said:

"Why he lay a charge against this two individuals, what about those women and men were matching against him all over this country, why he can't be laying a charge against them."

@Mab0710 said:

"Wrong move. He should have just sue the state for delamination instead of going for political leaders especially if the leaders are Mbalula and Malema."

@4playMadam said:

"Let those kids from the previous primary school he taught at re open those sexual abuse charges too."

@AmosOupa4 said:

"Why he can't lay a charge to those that were so stupid and marching around the country, blacks just listened to these leaders to play with their feelings, when ever they want political scoring He must also lay a charge for those that were marching."

Pieterse said the experience had devastated him personally and professionally.

Source: Twitter

School principal opens up about rape allegations

In another story, Briefly News reported that Bergview College's headmaster has spoken about his experience since he was pegged as a suspect in Cwecwe's rape case.

The principal was accused of having a hand in the incident after he refused to give his DNA and was accused of covering the incident up.

