Eish: Rapper Kwesta Hit By Another Bad Business Blunder

South African rapper Kwesta has found himself caught in another music industry spat that he is not supposed to be a part of

The rapper was meant to be featured in an EP that has now been pulled off streaming platforms due to legal issues

This is not the first time Kwesta has been unlucky in the admin side of the music business, he has admitted to having some regrets about how he handled things

Kwesta is once again in a another financial trench after a series of unfortunate events. According to the Sunday World, Kwesta is featured on an EP which features a song produced with Ayanda Jiya.

The EP was pulled off an online distribution company over Jiya’s unresolved dispute with her producer.

Jiya and Boitumelo “Zeph” Mhlongo are fighting over the ownership of her EP, titled Queen, which features the song Love Me, on which she collaborated with Kwesta.

Jiya confirmed to the publication that her EP was taken down. Speaking to Sunday World, Jiya confirmed that Platoon Music had taken down her EP.

This is not the first time Kwesta has found himself caught in financial disputes.

Kwesta reflects on poor decisions, has a few regrets

Top Mzansi rapper, Kwesta (real name Mfundo Senzo Vilakazi) finally broken his silence about his beef with Nota Baloyi. A few weeks ago, Baloyi accused Kwesta and businessman Leroy Khoza of robbing artists like Kid X, Makwa and DJ Maphorisa of R8 million.

According to Nota’s media interviews quotes and social media updates, Kwesta and former business partner, Leroy Khoza robbed a number of artists and they are the main reason Rap Life, Renovate and other music businesses have collapsed.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Kwesta refused to respond to anything that Nota said. However, the rapper revealed what he believed he has done wrong, which led to the demise of their seven-year thriving music and business journey.

