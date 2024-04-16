Domestic worker Thembi and her boss Malcolm Wentzel took TikTok by storm once again with their side-splitting comedy

A video of Thembi waking Malcolm who was hungover had South Africans on the platform in stitches

Netizens in the comments section declared Thembi and Malcolm the best employee and boss duo in the nation

Thembi and Malcolm Wentzel's domestic shenanigans entertained South Africans. Image: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Popular TikTok stars Thembi and Malcolm tickled Mzansi with their domestic shenanigans.

Morning wake-up call

Thembi took matters into her own hands when she woke her hungover boss with a spritz of water. Their playful banter was recorded by Malcolm's wife who was thoroughly entertained.

The funny video was spread on TikTok by @djyvetisevetise. It got 2.1 million views in less than a week.

Boss and employee dynamic

As the video spread like wildfire, fans raved about the dynamic between the duo. Some said they are eagerly waiting for more content of their comedic bickering.

Watch the video below:

See some comments below:

@bondo said:

"Malcolm and Thembi are siblings."

@N'waMthabiseng posted:

"I feel like Malcom is working for Thembi."

@TaylorMicheals suggested:

"Malcolm teach your fellow brothers how to treat other people this can unity African as a whole."

@jus.Ms.K joked:

"Sis Thembi made sure she cast out the demon of babalas."

@SphiweThato mentioned:

"Malcolm's wife deserves more credit guys."

@Boitumelo wrote:

"I have been missing you Thembi and Malcolm I hope you are back for good."

@lukhangaza stated:

"So Malcom's wife is the one taking a video and laughing? Yah neh this guy married a good woman."

@Calfinio said:

"Others went job hunting and found a family."

@MkhathiniGreg added:

"Thembi is the boss here."

@Londy commented:

"Nice to be Thembi telling the boss you are tired of him. ❤️"

Thembi and Malcolm argue about new domestic worker

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mzansi was charmed by the entertaining dynamic between Sis Thembi and Malcolm Wentzel on TikTok.

In an old recirculating video, Thembi explains to Malcolm why she hired a domestic worker, Gugu, to assist with her duties. Netizens are delighted by Thembi's cool when her boss discovers the unexpected presence of Gugu in his house.

