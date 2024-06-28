Gogo Skhotheni has joined the list of Mzansi celebrities who had BBL surgery done

The popular Gobela shared a video of her post-surgery on her Instagram page recently

Many netizens on social media shared their opinions regarding the Venting Podcast host having a BBL done

Gogo Skhotheni's BBL surgery causes a buzz on social media. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

South African famous traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni has again made headlines online.

Gogo Skhotheni reveals she had BBL surgery done

This has been a very emotional year by far for the DJ and podcaster Gogo Skhotheni, as she previously vented out about her son's health struggles on her Instagram stories shortly after she revealed that she is now born-again.

Recently, the star revealed on her Instagram page that she had a BBL surgery done as she shared the video online. Gossip page @maphepha_ndaba also posted the video of the Sangoma on their page, mentioning that she had her body done in Turkey.

They wrote:

"Unlike botched several Slay Queens and Worn Out Celebs, @gogo_skhotheni says she threw bones that showed her the proper surgeon. Skhotheni says her body #BBL will be banging after recovery….Bondaba, Who's botched and who's BBL is banging in Goliwood? says Admomo who is figureless or rather shapeless."

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on Gogo Skhotheni's BBL

Many netizens commented about Gogo Skhotheni going under the knife. See some of the reactions below:

hairpyhairplugsa wrote:

"I just can’t with South Africa, a whole sangoma with a BBL."

ms.kittypong said:

"That's why they charge ama R3500 for a river cleansing, it's to finance this kind of lifestyle."

faith.mld responded:

"Skhotheni’s body was nice already thou, perfection will be the death of us Shem."

ms.mavutani__ replied:

"Didn’t she have a bbl done before? If not, her body has always been banging."

nonclayyy questioned:

"What are the ancestors saying?"

nkuleh_mbatha commented:

"Her body was so so beautiful, if she just exercised kancane nje she was going to have a natural BBL."

