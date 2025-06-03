Tyla linked up with Wizkid in London sparking rumours of a possible collaboration

An Instagram video shows the two musicians sharing a cosy moment with Wizkid checking out Tyla before they shared a hug

The video triggered widespread speculation with some hoping for a collab with others shipping them as a couple

Our girl Tyla continues to rub shoulders with the who’s who in the music and entertainment industry. Peeps were left buzzing after Tyla linked up with Nigerian superstar Wizkid.

Tyla and Wizkid link up in London

Tyla is in album mode following the release of her highly anticipated first single of 2025. With Tygers, as her fans are affectionately known, expecting an album later this year, the Push 2 Start musician sparked speculation of a collaboration when she linked up with Wizkid in London, United Kingdom.

Days after beating Wizkid for a top award, Tyla linked up with the Break Me Down singer in London. While it’s unclear why the two musicians linked up, an Instagram video shared by wizkidnews on Friday, 30 May 2025, shows the two musicians being cosy.

The video shows Wizkid, who wore a pink shirt, a silver necklace and silver sunglasses, rubbing his hands while he checks out Tyla, who wore an oversized yellow shirt. The two eventually share a side hug before the short clip ends.

Netizens react after Wizkid and Tyla link up in London

Netizens filled the comments with speculation. While others called on the two to release a song together, others suggested that the two would make for a cute couple. Others questioned the recency of the video.

Here are some of the reactions:

george__tar suggested:

“They sorta look good together! 😂”

officialgiddy_ said:

“I speak for everyone when I say we want a collab?!🌚😊🔥🎶”

dj_sound_energy joked:

“I wish I could remove his glasses so I can see what he was looking at before the hug 🤣🤣”

splendid__0 argued:

“This should be an old video, Big Wiz neck tattoos aren't showing in the video.”

waleed_the_creator highlighted:

“See how safe she feels around big Wiz 😩❤️ the ladies’ man 🙌❤️”

hakeem_99a suggested:

“Tyla asked for that pic. Wizkid is a legend.”

Tyla to host Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Meanwhile, Tyla continues to break barriers not only as a South African but as an African.

In May, the Water hitmaker was announced as the host of the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

This makes Tyla the first African to host the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, which will air on Wednesday, 25 June at 17:00 CAT on Nickelodeon (channel 305 on DStv).

Tyla sparks Rihanna collab again

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tyla sparked speculation of a collaboration with Rihanna following a TikTok video.

In the video, Tyla showed fans her hair routine while using Rihanna’s Fenty Hair's curl-defining cream.

One of her two friends asked her questions, which made the video seem more like a paid partnership.

In the comments, fans called on Rihanna to officially announce Tyla as a Fenty ambassador.

