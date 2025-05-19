Tyla reignited speculation of a collab with Barbadian songstress and entrepreneur Rihanna

Tyla reignited talk of a Rihanna collab with a Fenty Hair moment. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Grammy Award-winning South African songstress Tyla continues to take over the global stage. The Water songstress recently had her fans on cloud nine after hinting at a collaboration with Rihanna.

Tyla sparks Rihanna collab rumours

Tyla has collaborated with some of the biggest names in and out of the studio. The Push 2 Start musician recently landed a deal with sportswear brand Nike, but it’s her latest video that has her fanbase speculating.

In a TikTok video reshared on X by user @uhohfenty on Sunday, 18 May, Tyla is applying Rihanna’s Fenty Hair's curl-defining cream. The post was captioned:

“Tyla using Rihanna’s Fenty hair the homecurl curl-defining cream on TikTok.”

While her newly released song Bliss plays in the background, Tyla shows her fans her hair routine. She shows off Rihanna’s Fenty Hair's curl-defining cream in a manner that is characteristic of a brand influencer. One of her two friends asks her questions, which make the video seem more like a paid partnership, as she styles her hair.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tyla's video using Rihanna's beauty products

In the comments, fans called on Rihanna to officially announce Tyla as a Fenty ambassador. Others brushed aside speculation that she is a low-key Fenty ambassador, pointing out that she always used the products before she blew up.

Here are some of the comments:

@LoveXiletelo remarked:

“The squeals 🥰. Love her! We'd better hear she's an ambassador soon. 🤭🩷🩷”

@thv_rih said:

“One step closer to a Rihanna and Tyla interaction.”

@MRrece711 highlighted:

“The way she looks aggravated when he asked her what she using and shoved it in the camera😩I just know the Rihanna comparisons are tiring. But I have only ever seen her use Fenty products even before the fame. Hair and makeup.”

@StyleWatermelon gushed:

“A pretty, talented and successful girl is using Fenty Hair. We love you, Tyla.”

@Lurker_4Lyfe said:

“Okay, Tyla, get with the winning team! The Fenty Hair curl cream is the truth, and it works well. It’s one of the most popular products in the brand.”

Fans weighed in after Tyla hinted at a Rihanna collab. Image: Gilbert Flores, Gotham

Source: Getty Images

SA coloureds defend Tyla’s new hairstyle

Meanwhile, Tyla's hairstyle was a subject of debate on X between the South African coloured community and Americans.

Briefly News reported that the South African coloured community came to Tyla's defence when American peeps accused her of being a Rihanna copycat.

Americans bullied our girl Tyla after she debuted a fresh 'razor' cut for her campaign with Erewhon. In Tyla's defence, Mzansi argued that the hairstyle has historical origins and isn’t only synonymous with Rihanna.

