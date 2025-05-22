A$AP Rocky Dragged for Smoking Next to Pregnant Rihanna in Viral Video: “This Is Upsetting”
- A$AP Rocky and Rihanna sparked social media uproar after a video showed him smoking near his pregnant partner during their outing in France
- Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement at the Met Gala drew significant attention, and fans expressed mixed reactions about the risks of second-hand smoke around her
- Some defended the couple, noting Rihanna’s own smoking habits, while others raised concerns about her exposure to smoke while pregnant
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been making the headlines and charting trends since Rihanna's third pregnancy announcement at the Met Gala. The stars who are currently in France for the Cannes Film Festival were recently spotted having fun in a club.
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's video sparks uproar
One of the world's biggest couples, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, sparked a buzz on social media with their recent outing. Rihanna made headlines when she revealed that she is expecting her third baby with the Praise The Lord hitmaker after weeks of speculation from fans who had spotted Rih trying to hide her belly.
A video of the power couple out and about in France recently circulated on social media. Fans could not help but notice that A$AP was smoking while close to his pregnant baby mama. A user with the handle @iamkagi_styles raised concerns about Rihanna being close to A$AP while he was smoking. The post's caption read:
"He’s smoking right in the face of a pregnant woman! Smh."
Fans react to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's video
The viral clip of the stars divided fans. Some explained the risks that Rihanna faced by being close to A$AP while he was smoking, while others defended the couple, stating that there was nothing wrong with that.
Some fans even joked that Rihanna loves smoking, so there was nothing wrong with the video.
@BNjalo_artist said:
"Uhmmm, I think the pregnant lady is DANCING next to the man who is smoking. However, I could be wrong."
@MsMamma_ commented:
"I wouldn’t be surprised if kanti utshaya kwayena Rihanna."
@Daisythando18 wrote:
"Angimthembi kwa lo pregnant woman, maybe utyaya moer toe."
@Maya_Legacy said:
"I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that they smoke together."
@mlungisi_prince wrote:
"I mean, she is allowing it, she’s in the club too so."
@DnD_pineapple said:
"She can't exactly smoke since she is pregnant, so she might get some of that second-hand smoke, one way or another."
@Paballo_maseko_ added:
"Everyone knows Rihanna is a real stoner. She probably likes that. But it’s wrong."
Rihanna's adorable wallpaper gets fans talking
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rihanna had everyone in their feelings after seeing her phone wallpaper featuring herself and one of her sons.
Rihanna is on cloud nine with the success of her businesses and her growing family, and one can't help but notice her glow. After finally going public about her latest pregnancy with her partner, A$AP Rocky, Riri is living her best mom life and uses every opportunity to show off her little cubs.
