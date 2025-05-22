A$AP Rocky and Rihanna sparked social media uproar after a video showed him smoking near his pregnant partner during their outing in France

Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement at the Met Gala drew significant attention, and fans expressed mixed reactions about the risks of second-hand smoke around her

Some defended the couple, noting Rihanna’s own smoking habits, while others raised concerns about her exposure to smoke while pregnant

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been making the headlines and charting trends since Rihanna's third pregnancy announcement at the Met Gala. The stars who are currently in France for the Cannes Film Festival were recently spotted having fun in a club.

A$AP Rocky has been called out for smoking while next to Rihanna. Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's video sparks uproar

One of the world's biggest couples, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, sparked a buzz on social media with their recent outing. Rihanna made headlines when she revealed that she is expecting her third baby with the Praise The Lord hitmaker after weeks of speculation from fans who had spotted Rih trying to hide her belly.

A video of the power couple out and about in France recently circulated on social media. Fans could not help but notice that A$AP was smoking while close to his pregnant baby mama. A user with the handle @iamkagi_styles raised concerns about Rihanna being close to A$AP while he was smoking. The post's caption read:

"He’s smoking right in the face of a pregnant woman! Smh."

Fans react to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's video

The viral clip of the stars divided fans. Some explained the risks that Rihanna faced by being close to A$AP while he was smoking, while others defended the couple, stating that there was nothing wrong with that.

Some fans even joked that Rihanna loves smoking, so there was nothing wrong with the video.

@BNjalo_artist said:

"Uhmmm, I think the pregnant lady is DANCING next to the man who is smoking. However, I could be wrong."

@MsMamma_ commented:

"I wouldn’t be surprised if kanti utshaya kwayena Rihanna."

@Daisythando18 wrote:

"Angimthembi kwa lo pregnant woman, maybe utyaya moer toe."

@Maya_Legacy said:

"I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that they smoke together."

@mlungisi_prince wrote:

"I mean, she is allowing it, she’s in the club too so."

@DnD_pineapple said:

"She can't exactly smoke since she is pregnant, so she might get some of that second-hand smoke, one way or another."

@Paballo_maseko_ added:

"Everyone knows Rihanna is a real stoner. She probably likes that. But it’s wrong."

Fans responded to a video of A$AP Rocky smoking next to Rihanna. Image: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna's adorable wallpaper gets fans talking

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rihanna had everyone in their feelings after seeing her phone wallpaper featuring herself and one of her sons.

Rihanna is on cloud nine with the success of her businesses and her growing family, and one can't help but notice her glow. After finally going public about her latest pregnancy with her partner, A$AP Rocky, Riri is living her best mom life and uses every opportunity to show off her little cubs.

Source: Briefly News