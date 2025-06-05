South Africans are wondering how Kefilwe Mabote's restaurant is doing two months after it opened

The influencer was blasted after peeps discovered her fancy eatery selling pricey sandwiches

Social media is convinced that the establishment was merely a front, while others suspect it isn't doing too well

South Africans wonder how Kefilwe “Kefiboo” Mabote’s restaurant has been. Images: kefilwe_mabote, toasted_by_feyth

Kefilwe Mabote's fancy restaurant business is under scrutiny as netizens now wonder how it has been all these months.

Mzansi throws shade at Kefilwe Mabote's restaurant

Just over two months since Kefilwe "Kefiboo" Mabote opened her restaurant in April 2025, many are wondering how it's been doing.

Toasted By Feyth, taken from the luxury influencer's second name, Faith, came to be known as a restaurant that sold toasted sandwiches, in singles and bulk orders.

However, what really had social media users' tongues wagging were the exorbitant prices of Kefiboo's mouthwatering sandwiches, which range from R80 to R150 for single meals, and R400 to R1350 for bulk orders.

South Africa wonders how Kefilwe “Kefiboo” Mabote’s restaurant has been doing. Image: kefilwe_mabote

Twitter (X) user Tlats_OVO sarcastically asked how Kefiboo's business had been doing since it opened in April:

"How’s this business doing?"

Following its launch, the restaurant and its owner released a statement regarding a large number of orders and thanking the public for its support.

Taking to its Instagram page of nearly 5K followers, the restaurant's last post from 19 May was of the reality TV star experimenting with yummy beef fillet mushroom toasties, looking to add them to her menu:

Here's what South Africans think about Kefilwe Mabote's restaurant

Mzansi alluded to Kefilwe Mabote's business being a front for money laundering:

khanyi101 laughed:

"You guys have no peace, shem!"

vinnehvincent said:

"My money is on 'steady.'"

SIYA_VS wrote:

"Probably seeing revenues of over a million a month."

RSeraki posted:

"It's apparently now worth about R20 million."

madamkimberlly added:

"This one is clever, you saw that the government was giving funding to women, so she saw an opportunity and seized it. I'm sure it has even clocked funding by now."

South Africans alluded to Kefilwe “Kefiboo” Mabote’s restaurant being a front. Image: kefilwe_mabote

Meanwhile, some social media users suspect the business wasn't doing very well:

DudeNamedKat said:

"It's probably toasted by now."

Don_A_Teller added:

"Klipa ya 2 sly ka lucky star? My hopes aren't high, I'm afraid."

Annie Mthembu's estranged husband speaks about his past troubles

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Annie Mthembu's estranged husband admitting to having gone through dark times in his life.

Businessman Kgolo "Da Guru", who was said to have sold one of his nightclubs, spoke about his addiction as well as his decision to leave The Real Housewives of Durban to take back control of his life.

Previously, his wife announced her exit from the famous reality show, citing the need to prioritise her business and professional growth.

According to Briefly News, Da Gugu was, at some point, down and out, and allegedly resorted to selling his furniture on Facebook Marketplace to make ends meet and escape potential poverty.

