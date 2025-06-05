South African rapper Cassper Nyovest celebrated his best friend Solomon 'Carpo' More on his birthday

The Kusho Bani rapper hailed Carpo for being there for him, and he celebrated his wins as an actor

Carpo and Cassper Nyovest have been friends for more than two decades, and they are still going strong

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cassper Nyovest celebrated his best friend Carpo on his birthday. Image: Casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

One of Mzansi's favourite friendship duos, Cassper Nyovest and Carpo, moved SA with their recent interaction online. The rapper penned a sweet birthday message to the actor, reminding him that they go way back.

Cassper celebrates Carpo

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest took to Instagram to celebrate his best friend Solomon 'Carpo' More on his birthday. Nyovest hailed Carpo for being a real one since they were children, trying to break into the industry.

The duo have been friends for more than twenty years, and their friendship has been the envy of most.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“MY DAY ONE!" Cass exclaimed. "Happy birthday to my twin, my keeper, my best friend and brother. Wow, man, you have come so far, and I’m so proud of you. I love you sooo much my g!!! May God keep growing and blessing you. Let’s go BIG FOR THIS ONE!!! LOUIS ON SATURDAY!!!” he said.

Reacting to his message, Carpo expressed gratitude to Cass, and he reciprocated the love, “Thank you so much, my bro. Love you man for real.”

Cassper shared throwback photos of Carpo wearing a t-shirt with his name, showing how supportive Carpo has been of Cass over the years.

On Cassper Nyovest's 33rd birthday, Carpo made sure that he knew how much he values their friendship:

"My bro @casspernyovest wishing you a happy birthday blessed with love and laughter. May the year ahead bring everything you’ve been working toward! God bless you, my brother. Keo rata blind, my g, and I’m so so so proud of the man you have become, king."

Check out the post below:

Cassper jokes about Carpo being Judas after hugging Sol

After a video circulated of Cassper Nyovest ignoring Sol Phenduka, a TikTokker by the handle @prettygirlnextdoor, posted a video where Nyovest lashed out at his friend Carpo.

Nyovest claimed that the actor hugged Sol Phenduka despite him giving Sol the cold shoulder.

"I saw you hugging Sol, and you guys were busy giving each other high-fives," Cassper lashed. "Nah, guys, Carpo is a traitor," he joked.

When someone raised the topic of Carpo possibly visiting Podcast and Chill with MacG and Sol, he dismissed this, "You're going to get pulled into rubbish. I wouldn't say you should go there."

In the TikTok comments section, Cassper said Carpo is "Judas."

Cassper Nyovest said he and bestie Carpo are going to have a jol for his birthday. Image: Casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Nota criticises Cassper over A-Reece comments

In a previous report from Briefly News, the controversial Nota Baloyi recently criticised Cassper Nyovest's apparent beef with A-Reece.

Nota claims Mufasa had better things to talk about than discuss "stupid immature nonsense". It wasn't long before Reece heard what Mufasa said about him and responded on social media.

Source: Briefly News