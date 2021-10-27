@LesediJade on Twitter shared two stunning images of the spoils she received from an unidentified person

The young netizen received 300 stunning red roses in a beautiful bouquet and could not wait to share the news online

South Africans and other social media users are hoping and praying that they too can be on the receiving end of such an amazing gift

A young woman on social media shared the lovely bouquet of 300 roses that she received from someone. It is unclear who sent the roses to the stunning lady but her excitement was felt throughout the nation.

@LesediJade shared two images of the 300 roses she received and South Africans are patiently awaiting their turns to be on the receiving end of such a beautiful gift. The Twitter user shared a sweet caption to accompany her post:

'I kid you not I started crying. This person truly made my day."

Her post gained a massive 6 000 likes in just over 24 hours and the replies and quote tweets sections are full of love and sbwling.

Mzansi wishes they could trade places with her

@MulembaChibanje wrote:

"I definitely need someone to buy me flowers."

@_lesegomth said:

"I’m patiently waiting for my turn."

@Dnee_L shared:

"I know myself, I’d definitely cry too!"

@MissPinklash quote tweeted with:

"I would cry 40 Days and 40 Nights!!"

@millicent_leboo responded with:

"I’d weep like a baby."

@SibaGoci added:

"I'd probably cry for the whole month."

Lady shows off 'spoils' from bae and SA wants her man: "Tag him, please"

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that through sickness and health, or perhaps through poverty and wealth, when it comes to Twitter user Xolelwa Bentele (@xole_25). Xolelwa created some jealousy online after sharing her brand-new kicks that her bae bought for her.

A pair of white sneakers in SA is fashionably criminal without a proper way to clean them. Well, her bae is three steps ahead as a pack of sneaker wipes accompanied the shoes.

The post has stirred up quite a bit of attention, maybe a bit too much. Bentele has had to battle and defend what's hers in the comments section as tons of Saffas have decided that they could also use a new pair of shoes.

