It is no secret that Musa Mseleku is looking for wive number five but before he does that, he needs to make that the first four are getting along

Everyone seems to be coming to the party except for MaYeni who has been found to be rather rude and dismissive of her sister wives

Peeps have called her out on her nasty behaviour and the reality star has finally broken her silence on all of the comments about her

Nokuhkanya 'MaYeni' Mseleku has earned the title of the mean wife on uThando Nesthembu after viewers clocked her rude tendencies. Following the past few episodes on the polygamist reality show, peeps have not been too pleased with MaYeni's attitude. Nokukhanya has finally shared how she feels about viewers thoughts.

MaYeni has responded to viewers who feel she is rude and cold on the reality show. Image: @mayenimseleku and @musamseleku

A huge topic of conversation for the latest season of uThando Nesthembu has been Mseleku's desire to find a fifth wife. Citizen reports that the hunt for number five has been a sore topic for the current wives and has even caused a bit of tension in their relationships.

Mseleku has been trying to mend the bonds between his wives because tradition forbids him from taking on a new wife if the existing ones do not approve. So Musa has been planning some 'team-building' activities that actually brought out a cold side to MaYeni.

ZAlebs reports that viewers were taken aback by MaYeni's attitude towards the sister wives and found her rudeness to be rather unnecessary. Comments have been flying on social media of people sharing moments when Nokukhanya was extremely cold and disinterested.

MaYeni was interviewed by Daily Sun following the controversy online and the sister-wife had quite a bit to say about her so-called attitude. She said:

"I have seen people's comments on social media platforms and the majority were not impressed with me. They feel I'm a bad person that I am mean and rude. I just don't shy away from the truth and tell it like it is. Unfortunately, people may be offended by this”

