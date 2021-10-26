@FunmiKolz, a young lady on Twitter has opined that cheating cannot be forgiven by a partner who is not a cheat themselves

The post that was shared on the personal handle of the young lady caused a lot of controversies online

Briefly News went into the comment section to gather some of the popular reactions

A young lady identified as Oluwafunmilay on Twitter with the handle @FunmiKolz has caused a great debate on the social media platform after making a controversial statement.

In a recent tweet, @FunmiKolzee opined on her handle that nobody in a relationship or marriage will forgive their partner for cheating unless they themselves are also cheating.

Cheating is a widely-discussed topic on social media, which explains why many social media users who saw the young lady's post could not keep their comments to themselves.

Social media reactions

Below were some of the comments Briefly News gathered under the post that was retweeted thousands of times.

@DanielRegha indicated:

Cheating is hurtful but forgiving the cheater is the first step to healing & letting go of the emotional baggage; Whether or not u end the relationship, it's entirely up to u but keep in mind that even though cheating is horrible, all cheaters are not the same.

@starboimiEezy said:

I will prefer to have someone who might cheat on me, but love me regardless than to have someone who's a saint, I don't want a perfect woman, ain't perfect at all. It's better to go Tru the challenges at times. Perfection is too boring for me

@Kkepelle opined:

My partner cheated on me and later told me because of 'guilt'. I wasn't even mad, I was like you can sleep with whoever you want to just use protection and always tell me about it. Then give me the details when we have sex, this makes the sex 10x better.

Jub jub's 'Uyajola 9/9': Lady says she'll quarantine cheating bae for a month

In another story, a lady hilariously shared that she'll not let her man go out for a whole month after she caught him cheating. The epic episode aired on Moja Love on Sunday night, 24 October.

The woman had written to Jub Jub to ask him and his Uyajola 9/9 crew to investigate if her boo named Thembela was cheating on her. Jub Jub and his team caught Thembela red-handed cheating with another woman.

Source: Briefly.co.za