Many celebs could not resist joining political parties as they launched their manifestos, either as performers or just famous faces endorsing the movement

DJ Lamiez recently opened up about how she rejected multiple invitations to join different parties in their brigade because it didn't sit well with her

Followers weighed in on her statement and some feel that her move was not one worth clapping for because fans' votes should not be influenced by her face anyway

Lamiez Holworthy opted out of being one of the celebs who were put on blast for their affiliation with certain political parties. The radio host said that her choice was true to her as a person and some fans feel she may have made a bad decision.

Lamiez Holworthy shared that she had no regrets about turning down manifesto gigs. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

ZAlebs reports that Lamiez was contacted by multiple political parties to try and get her to perform at their manifesto but the DJ was not sold. The decision to say no was not easy but she regrets no part of it. She is happier knowing she stuck to her decision.

Lamiez was replying to Karabo Mokgoto's tweet expressing how she also turned down a few political gigs when she let her know that she was in the same boat.

One follower felt the decision to turn down good money was not the smartest. @Xoliswa38086250 wrote:

"That's a bad decision. If your fans would vote for a party because you are performing for them, then the quality of your fans is questionable. Voters must take responsibility for their decisions. In this climate, every gig counts. But kea well done."

@iam_FortuneM said:

"It would make sense if those gigs were from the ANC, the other red party were giving you guys stipends during the hard lockdown."

@Thlogi_Ng added:

"Good call Lamiez. Keep your political affiliation and career separate. Earlier this year we were approached by a political party to campaign manage. While we were happy to render the strategy, they also wanted us to be front & centre comms people. Career suicide in my business."

