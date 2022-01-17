The leader of the United Democratic Alliance Movement Bantu Holomisa reflected on how different people are treated within the African National Congress

Holomisa says he and Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema were axed when they took controversial stances within the ruling party

Some South Africans are wondering if Holomisa is only reflecting because he is bitter he was kicked out of the ANC

JOHANNESBURG - Bantu Holomisa, the leader of the United Democratic Movement has weighed in on Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu's controversial opinion articles published last week.

In her first opinion piece, Sisulu launched scathing attacks on the Constitution as well as the judiciary. Sisulu questioned what the Constitution and the judiciary have done to advance poor South Africans.

Bantu Holomisa says Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu is part of the untouchables in the ANC. Images: Foto24 & Waldo Swiegers

Sisulu has been called out by a number of civil society groups for the comments she made especially her critique of black judges according to TimesLIVE.

She was also called out by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Sisulu is yet to respond to Zondo's remarks, according to IOL.

Holomisa is the latest person to share his thoughts on the Sisulu situation. Taking to his Twitter page, Holomisa noted how Sisulu is being treated differently in comparison to him and the Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema when they were part of the African National Congress.

He tweeted that he and Malema were given the boot by the ruling party when they questioned the Constitution much like Sisulu, however, Sisulu is well protected in the party and part of the "untouchables".

Holomisa was reflecting on the multiple calls for Sisulu to be axed for her most recent controversial comments.

The post:

South Africans share their thoughts on Holomisa and Malema's expulsions

Social media users responded to Holomisa's tweet about Sisulu being part of the untouchables. Some people believe that they shouldn't have been expelled.

@thabanggmahlang said:

"Do not forget that those who showed Malema the door are no longer in power. Derek, Msholozi to name 2 of the 6."

@pora_manoto said:

"Both Sello and Bantu were not supposed to have been expelled. Honestly. They just raised issues that made leadership uncomfortable."

@MagistroMart said:

"I always respect the General, I remember how he was a man of iron when the Boers were among us. He held strong as an ox. Salute the General and listen to what he says."

@Itjhebepele said:

"Wait, the ANC has disowned too many of its naughty kids who after leaving start their own parties taking with them a chunk of the ANC members & unfortunately not the useless Matashes, Thulas', Amos Masondos & the Mbalulas but the youth, the future of any family/organisation"

