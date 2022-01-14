Lindiwe Sisulu, the Minister of Tourism has received support from former President Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

Zuma-Sambudla's support of the minister comes after a video clip of Sisulu praising the Constitution showed up online

Some South Africans have come to Sisulu's defence and say she has the right to change her mind

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu continues to receive a mix of praises and backlash for the opinion piece she published earlier this week.

In the open letter, Sisulu launches scathing attacks on the Constitution and the judiciary for failing to uplift and progress poor South Africans.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has shown support for Lindiwe Sisulu, the Minister of Tourism on social media. Images: GCIS/Flickr & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Some people such as Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo feel that Sisulu's attack is unwarranted and lacks any basis, however, there are people such as Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla have shown support for Sisulu, according to TimesLIVE.

Zuma-Sambudla's support comes in the midst of an old video clip of Sisulul defending and singing praises for the Constitution, a sharp contrast to her recent statements.

On her Twitter page, Zuma-Sambudla posted a picture of Sisulu dressed in a military-style outfit and captioned the post saying:

"We See You…Amandla ✊✊✊!!! #LindiweSisulu"

In the video clip posted by Twitter user @goolammv, Sisulu is answering questions raised by the media around land expropriation. Sisulu can be heard defending the Constitution and goes on to call it an instrument of democracy.

“Our constitution is a democratic instrument adopted by parliament. It allows us to expropriate land so that we are able to give land to people who will work on the land,” said Sisulu.

South Africans defend Sisulu

In the comment section, South Africans stated that Sisulu is allowed to change her stance and that she can have different views after getting new information.

Here are some of their comments:

@Sbu60716577 said:

"Lol so if u give someone a compliment that means they are still entitled to it 5years later? Come on stop irritating us with useless stuff. Lol if I had given Eskom a compliment in 2010 that means if I come out and blast them now I am a flip-flopper?"

@Langalibalele_T said:

"You are grandstanding as always this white journalist was trying to reinforce the notion that expropriation would violate property rights and Sisulu merely emphasized the fact that the constitution was adopted by a democratic parliament and will be amended by the same parliament."

@Mike_Nditsheni said:

"She was quite right. The Constitution was adopted by parliament, mainly ANC and NP-meaning that only the political parties who were represented in parliament are bound by the Constitution. It shouldn’t be the supreme law of the country but must be like any legislation."

Civil Society groups band together to criticise Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu for attack on the judiciary

Briefly News previously reported that the Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu's open letter critiquing the Constitution and the Judiciary was not well received by a few civil society groups.

They have called her opinion piece regressive and dangerous.

In her open letter titled "Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?" which was published by IOL, Sisulu lambasted the Constitutional text for failing to aid poor black South Africans. She also stated that the Constitution is a neoliberal document inspired by foreign policy as a colonial construct.

